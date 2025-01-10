Galentine's Night Out : 'Bubbles' & BINGO

Hosted by
About this event
*Must be active, 2025 Women's Council MEMBER for this pricing * Admission include (1) glass of prosecco upon arrival, buffet of heavy appetizers, and (6) BINGO cards. Additional BINGO cards and refreshments will be available for purchase.
*Must be active, 2025 Women's Council Strategic Partner for this pricing* Admission include (1) glass of prosecco upon arrival, buffet of heavy appetizers, and (6) BINGO cards. Additional BINGO cards and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Admission include (1) glass of prosecco upon arrival, buffet of heavy appetizers, and (6) BINGO cards. Additional BINGO cards and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!