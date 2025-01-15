Galentine’s Sip and Paint

🎨 Canvas and Paint Supplies: Everything you need—canvas, brushes, and paint—will be provided. No need to bring your own supplies! 🍷 BYOB: Bring your own beverages—wine, cocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks—to sip while you paint.

🎨 Canvas and Paint Supplies: Everything you need—canvas, brushes, and paint—will be provided. No need to bring your own supplies! 🍷 BYOB: Bring your own beverages—wine, cocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks—to sip while you paint.

More details...