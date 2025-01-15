Galentine’s Sip and Paint

🎨 Canvas and Paint Supplies: Everything you need—canvas, brushes, and paint—will be provided. No need to bring your own supplies!
🍷 BYOB: Bring your own beverages—wine, cocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks—to sip while you paint.
🎨 Canvas and Paint Supplies: Everything you need—canvas, brushes, and paint—will be provided. No need to bring your own supplies!
🍷 BYOB: Bring your own beverages—wine, cocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks—to sip while you paint.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!