Art in the Heart

About this event

Galentine's Sip & Paint Fundraiser 2026

3112 Parker Rd

Houston, TX 77093, USA

Early Ticket
$60

Discount ticket for 1

Early Bird Ticket for 2
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Discount ticket for 2

Sponsor a Senior or Volunteer
$60

Can't attend but would like to gift a seat to someone

Can't attend but want to donate
Pay what you can

Can't make it but would like to donate towards camp, drinks, art activities etc. (You will receive a charity receipt)

Vendor
$50

VENDOR INFO / TICKET

Thank you for being a vendor at our Summer Arts Camp Fundraiser! Your support helps make this event more fun and successful—our kids and families are truly grateful.

Vendor Setup

  • Each vendor may set up 1 table (up to 8 feet).
  • Setup time: 4:30 PM – 5:40 PM
  • Event starts: 6:00 PM
  • Location: Indoor event

Important Notes

  • Please bring your own extension cords( at least 10 feet)
  • No open flames (including candles, burners, etc.).
  • This is an indoor event.

Thanks again for being part of this fundraiser—we appreciate your efforts and support!

VIP Sponsor Table (8 Seats)
$500

Corporate Table Sponsor – $500 (Seats 8) Includes:

  • 8 Galentine’s tickets (reserved table)
  • Table sign: “Sponsored by [Business Name]”
  • Logo/name on event sponsor signage
  • 1 social media shout-out (post or story)
  • On-stage thank-you
  • Tax receipt + thank-you letter
