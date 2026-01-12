Galentine's Sip & Paint Fundraiser 2026

VENDOR INFO / TICKET

Thank you for being a vendor at our Summer Arts Camp Fundraiser! Your support helps make this event more fun and successful—our kids and families are truly grateful.

Vendor Setup

Each vendor may set up 1 table (up to 8 feet) .

Setup time: 4:30 PM – 5:40 PM

Event starts: 6:00 PM

Location: Indoor event

Important Notes

Please bring your own extension cords( at least 10 feet)

No open flames (including candles, burners, etc.).

This is an indoor event .

Thanks again for being part of this fundraiser—we appreciate your efforts and support!