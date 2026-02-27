Galion History Center's Gift Shop

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About this shop
Author Marcia S. Yunker, former board President of the Galion Historical Society, current volunteer, veteran, and retired educator, is a lifelong resident of Galion. In keeping with the Galion Historical Center's mission to preserve Galion's history, Yunker shares these exceptional photographs to preserve the past for future generations.
Our signature scent from Crossroads Candles! This scent can only be purchased at Galion History Center!
Written by our founder and Galion Historian, Dr. Bernard Mansfield, this two part series explores the history of Galion, Ohio from the first primitive settlement on the Olentangy River to the vibrant community existing after the first World War.
Written by our founder and Galion Historian, Dr. Bernard Mansfield, this two part series explores the history of Galion, Ohio from the first primitive settlement on the Olentangy River to the vibrant community existing after the first World War.
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