Galion History Center

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Galion History Center

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Galion History Center's Gift Shop

Images of Galion Book item
Images of Galion Book
$24

Author Marcia S. Yunker, former board President of the Galion Historical Society, current volunteer, veteran, and retired educator, is a lifelong resident of Galion. In keeping with the Galion Historical Center's mission to preserve Galion's history, Yunker shares these exceptional photographs to preserve the past for future generations.

Cottage Kitchen - Crossroads Candle item
Cottage Kitchen - Crossroads Candle
$20

Our signature scent from Crossroads Candles! This scent can only be purchased at Galion History Center!

The Olentangy Legacy Book One item
The Olentangy Legacy Book One
$24

Written by our founder and Galion Historian, Dr. Bernard Mansfield, this two part series explores the history of Galion, Ohio from the first primitive settlement on the Olentangy River to the vibrant community existing after the first World War.

The Olentangy Legacy Book Two item
The Olentangy Legacy Book Two
$22

Written by our founder and Galion Historian, Dr. Bernard Mansfield, this two part series explores the history of Galion, Ohio from the first primitive settlement on the Olentangy River to the vibrant community existing after the first World War.

Galion History Center Speckled Campfire Mug item
Galion History Center Speckled Campfire Mug
$10
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