Gallatin Valley YMCA Golf Tournament Contests

$20

Maximum 4 per person

$50

Four lucky golfers will be drawn for a chance to take one epic shot for $50,000! At the end of the tournament, step up to a designated hole and take your best swing—if you sink it, the cash is yours. It’s high stakes, high drama, and one unforgettable moment. Will you be the one to hit the shot of a lifetime?

$20

Test your touch on the green in our Putting Contest! Show off your short game skills for a chance to win great prizes. It’s all about precision, focus, and bragging rights. Open to all golfers—don’t miss your chance to sink the winning putt!

$20

Grip it and rip it! The golfer with the biggest drive of the day will win 2 VIP tickets to an upcoming event. Bring the power, aim for the fairway, and you could walk away with more than bragging rights!

$10

Think you can launch a marshmallow down the fairway? Step up and take your shot in our Marshmallow Drive Contest

$50

Last Chance to Win a 2025 Mod-Bike with Side Car!

3 Entries for $50

$10

Donated by the MSU Athletic Department -- this basket is full of Bobcat Swag

