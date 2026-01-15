The Gallery Of Shorthand

Hosted by

The Gallery Of Shorthand

About this event

Gallery of Shorthand Celebration

100 Federal Plaza

Central Islip, NY 11722, USA

STUDENT TICKET
$50

Ticket rate for STUDENTS ONLY. If you'd like a tour, please select that option below.

General Ticket
$80

Ticket rate for anyone who is not a current student. If you'd like a tour, please select that option below.

Gallery of Shorthand Membership - BRONZE
$50

Bronze Membership to the Gallery of Shorthand

Gallery of Shorthand Membership - SILVER
$100

Silver Membership to the Gallery of Shorthand

Gallery of Shorthand Membership - GOLD
$200

Gold Membership to the Gallery of Shorthand

Grand Prize Raffle Ticket
$25

Get your raffle tickets early to get a chance to win a framed Shorthand Speed Milestones poster signed by Dom Tursi, Mark Kislingbury, Bill Cohen, and Ed Varallo

Add a donation for The Gallery Of Shorthand

$

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