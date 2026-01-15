Gallery of Shorthand Celebration

About this event
Ticket rate for STUDENTS ONLY. If you'd like a tour, please select that option below.
Ticket rate for anyone who is not a current student. If you'd like a tour, please select that option below.
Bronze Membership to the Gallery of Shorthand
Silver Membership to the Gallery of Shorthand
Gold Membership to the Gallery of Shorthand
Get your raffle tickets early to get a chance to win a framed Shorthand Speed Milestones poster signed by Dom Tursi, Mark Kislingbury, Bill Cohen, and Ed Varallo
$
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