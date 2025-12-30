Pearls Of Service Foundation Inc

Pearls Of Service Foundation Inc

Gallop for a Cause: Preakness Celebration

477 N 5th St

Memphis, TN 38105, USA

Jock (Early Bird)
$85
Available until Apr 25

General Admission — includes event access, gourmet food, and beverages


Jock (Available April 26th)
$100

General Admission — includes event access, gourmet food, and beverages


Preakness Stake Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits:


·         Premier name and logo placement on all event materials (top-tier visibility)

·         Recognition across social media, newsletters, website, promotional campaigns, and in the auction room

·         Exclusive first look at auction items before public viewing

·         Company/Org recognition during the Fashion Show

·         10 VIP tickets — includes gourmet food, beverages, access to the VIP area, and a private carriage ride for ten guests

Triple Crown Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits:


·         Logo recognition at the event

·         Logo recognition in official press releases, event newsletters, and social media

·         Thank you mention on social media

·         Exclusive first look at auction items before public viewing

·         8 VIP tickets — includes event access gourmet food, beverages, VIP area access

Clubhouse Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits:


·         Logo recognition at the event

·         Logo recognition in official press releases, event newsletters, and social media

·         Thank you mention on social media

·         6 VIP tickets — includes event access, gourmet food, beverages, exclusive VIP area access

Pimlico
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits:


·         Recognition in official press releases, event newsletters, and social media

·         Thank you mention on social media

·         4VIP tickets — includes event access, gourmet food, beverages, VIP area access

Traditional
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship Benefits:


·         Thank you mention on social media

·         2 VIP tickets — includes event access, gourmet food, beverages, VIP area access

