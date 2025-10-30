Gallop For Growth's Online Silent Auction

Antique construction, fine petite running gear, nice condition, circa 188. Top bows are all wood. Headlock finely carved. Forgings on undercarriage are independently made, not production. Very wide track, even wider than “wide track”(68”). This carriage does have some degradation of finish with some chipping and peeling paint. These areas should be sealed and repainted. Appraisal value: $9500. Shipping not included.