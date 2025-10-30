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Gallop For Growth

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Gallop For Growth's Online Silent Auction

Western Mail Stagecoach item
Western Mail Stagecoach item
Western Mail Stagecoach item
Western Mail Stagecoach
$50,000

Starting bid

High quality wood body contemporary construction based off original concord stagecoach designs, 4-up hitch, circa 2003. New condition, never driven. Gear and leather interior by Jay Brown, body by Erwin Weiland. Appraiser value $110,000. Shipping not included.

3-Seat Surrey item
3-Seat Surrey item
3-Seat Surrey item
3-Seat Surrey
$3,500

Starting bid

Contemporary construction with wood body and fiberglass seats with velvet upholstery and flat fringe top. Maker: Oxbow Trading Co. circa approx 2005. Accessories: hydraulic brakes, let down, cut-under, trunk and tail lights. This carriage has been driven and is in good operating condition. Appraisal value: $9500. Shipping not included.

Brewster Vis-a-vis item
Brewster Vis-a-vis item
Brewster Vis-a-vis item
Brewster Vis-a-vis
$8,000

Starting bid

Antique construction in original/excellent restored condition circa 1900. Original caning below passenger seats. Genuine patent leather seating with what seem to be horse hair cushions. Appraisal value: $30,500. Shipping not included.

Lady’s Phaeton item
Lady’s Phaeton item
Lady’s Phaeton item
Lady’s Phaeton
$3,000

Starting bid

Antique construction, fine petite running gear, nice condition, circa 188. Top bows are all wood. Headlock finely carved. Forgings on undercarriage are independently made, not production. Very wide track, even wider than “wide track”(68”). This carriage does have some degradation of finish with some chipping and peeling paint. These areas should be sealed and repainted. Appraisal value: $9500. Shipping not included.

Wagonette Phaeton item
Wagonette Phaeton item
Wagonette Phaeton item
Wagonette Phaeton
$3,000

Starting bid

Antique construction, Peters & Sons circa 1880. All original, including original wheels. Splinter bar set up to be replaceable by shafts. Singletree for shafts present but pole and shafts are missing. Genuine heavy patent leather. Condition is excellent. Great driving vehicle, solid. Wheels are loose and should be tightened. Appraisal value: $16,000. Shipping not included.

Spring Wagon item
Spring Wagon item
Spring Wagon
$100

Starting bid

Antique construction circa 1910. Weathered, deteriorated frame in body. Wheels are in fair condition. Display only, not drivable. It would need complete restoration to become drivable. Appraisal value: $1200. Shipping not included.

Marathon Carriage item
Marathon Carriage item
Marathon Carriage item
Marathon Carriage
$3,000

Starting bid

Contemporary construction custom made for cross-country driving event Circa 04/01 by Pacific Carriage Co. In good operating condition. Steel spike wheels with hard rubber. Single horse shafts. Appraisal value: $11,000. Shipping not included.

Wagonette/Omnibus/Top-break item
Wagonette/Omnibus/Top-break item
Wagonette/Omnibus/Top-break item
Wagonette/Omnibus/Top-break
$4,000

Starting bid

Antique construction by Burlington Carriage Co circa 1890 - restored in great condition. Black vinyl upholstery, splinter bar, stiff pole hitch equipment. Unique - conversion assembly to also accept deck/platform or top. 5th wheel is loose, need new kingpin prior to driving. Appraisal value: $33,000. Shipping not included.

Curtain Rockaway item
Curtain Rockaway item
Curtain Rockaway item
Curtain Rockaway
$4,000

Starting bid

Antique construction circa 1890. Original vehicle with high end restoration. Bedford wool upholstery, vinyl outer upholstery, removable panel, window shades, 6- beveled glass. Left rear lead spring is broken, needs fixed prior to driving. Appraisal value: $10,500. Shipping not included.

Jane Heart Gift Certificate item
Jane Heart Gift Certificate
$65

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for $65 to Jane Heart horse jewelry. Can be used on their website or onsite at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show.

Rhonda Stark Designs Gift Certificate item
Rhonda Stark Designs Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Gift certificate for $200 to Rhonda Stark Designs. Can be used at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show or online.

Tack Solutions Gift Certificate item
Tack Solutions Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Gift certificate for Tack Solutions in Phoenix, AZ!

Handmade Soaps item
Handmade Soaps
$5

Starting bid

This lot includes 10qty soaps. These are lard based handmade artisanal soaps with various scents and designs from Hogpodge Soap Co. Shipping not included.

Handmade Soaps item
Handmade Soaps
$5

Starting bid

This lot includes 10qty soaps. These are lard based handmade artisanal soaps with various scents and designs from Hogpodge Soap Co. Shipping not included.

Laser Engraved Cutting Board item
Laser Engraved Cutting Board
$10

Starting bid

Wood cutting board with laser engraved image of vegetables and silly saying. Pickup available at the Scottsdale show or pay shipping.

Kincaid Kids English Saddle 14” item
Kincaid Kids English Saddle 14”
$25

Starting bid

Like new Kincaid english saddle. Only ridden in a handful of times.

Riding Warehouse Baseball Cap item
Riding Warehouse Baseball Cap
$5

Starting bid

Leather patch baseball cap Riding Warehouse swag

Riding Warehouse Grooming Supplies item
Riding Warehouse Grooming Supplies item
Riding Warehouse Grooming Supplies item
Riding Warehouse Grooming Supplies
$5

Starting bid

Grooming kit from Riding Warehouse

Kensington Grooming Tote item
Kensington Grooming Tote
$5

Starting bid

Kensington grooming tote from Riding Warehouse

Marble Look Coasters item
Marble Look Coasters item
Marble Look Coasters
$30

Starting bid

Marble coasters made from resin. Winner can pick up at the Scottsdale Show or pay shipping.

Blue Marble Coasters item
Blue Marble Coasters item
Blue Marble Coasters
$35

Starting bid

Marble coasters made from resin. Color may vary slightly in person. Winner can pick up at the Scottsdale Show or pay shipping.

Black Marble Coasters item
Black Marble Coasters item
Black Marble Coasters
$35

Starting bid

Marble coasters made from resin. Color may vary slightly in person. Winner can pick up at the Scottsdale Show or pay shipping.

Dark Green Marble Coasters item
Dark Green Marble Coasters
$35

Starting bid

Marble coasters made from resin. Color may vary slightly in person. Winner can pick up at the Scottsdale Show or pay shipping.

Black & Gold Bee Honeycomb Coasters item
Black & Gold Bee Honeycomb Coasters item
Black & Gold Bee Honeycomb Coasters item
Black & Gold Bee Honeycomb Coasters
$40

Starting bid

Resin coasters. Color may vary slightly in person. Winner can pick up at the Scottsdale Show or pay shipping.

Peacock Snowglobe Glitter Tumbler item
Peacock Snowglobe Glitter Tumbler
$15

Starting bid

16oz acrylic Snowglobe tumbler with glitter in a suspended liquid solution. Can be picked up at the Scottsdale Show or shipped at additional cost.

Bright Bird Glitter Snowglobe Tumbler item
Bright Bird Glitter Snowglobe Tumbler item
Bright Bird Glitter Snowglobe Tumbler
$15

Starting bid

Bright colored birds on 16oz acrylic Snowglobe tumbler with glitter in suspended liquid solution. May be picked up at the Scottsdale show or pay shipping.

Custom Rhinestone Jacket item
Custom Rhinestone Jacket item
Custom Rhinestone Jacket item
Custom Rhinestone Jacket
$50

Starting bid

Custom rhinestone shell jacket

Laser Engraved Slate Coasters item
Laser Engraved Slate Coasters item
Laser Engraved Slate Coasters
$25

Starting bid

Your choice of horse or donkey laser engraved set of 4 slate coasters

Custom Model Horse item
Custom Model Horse
$250

Starting bid

Custom model horse painted in likeness of your horse. Being custom it is not an immediate pickup item. Shipping is additional.

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