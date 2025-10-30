Gallop For Growth's Online Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
High quality wood body contemporary construction based off original concord stagecoach designs, 4-up hitch, circa 2003. New condition, never driven. Gear and leather interior by Jay Brown, body by Erwin Weiland. Appraiser value $110,000. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
Contemporary construction with wood body and fiberglass seats with velvet upholstery and flat fringe top. Maker: Oxbow Trading Co. circa approx 2005. Accessories: hydraulic brakes, let down, cut-under, trunk and tail lights. This carriage has been driven and is in good operating condition. Appraisal value: $9500. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
Antique construction in original/excellent restored condition circa 1900. Original caning below passenger seats. Genuine patent leather seating with what seem to be horse hair cushions. Appraisal value: $30,500. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
Antique construction, fine petite running gear, nice condition, circa 188. Top bows are all wood. Headlock finely carved. Forgings on undercarriage are independently made, not production. Very wide track, even wider than “wide track”(68”). This carriage does have some degradation of finish with some chipping and peeling paint. These areas should be sealed and repainted. Appraisal value: $9500. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
Antique construction, Peters & Sons circa 1880. All original, including original wheels. Splinter bar set up to be replaceable by shafts. Singletree for shafts present but pole and shafts are missing. Genuine heavy patent leather. Condition is excellent. Great driving vehicle, solid. Wheels are loose and should be tightened. Appraisal value: $16,000. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
Antique construction circa 1910. Weathered, deteriorated frame in body. Wheels are in fair condition. Display only, not drivable. It would need complete restoration to become drivable. Appraisal value: $1200. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
Contemporary construction custom made for cross-country driving event Circa 04/01 by Pacific Carriage Co. In good operating condition. Steel spike wheels with hard rubber. Single horse shafts. Appraisal value: $11,000. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
Antique construction by Burlington Carriage Co circa 1890 - restored in great condition. Black vinyl upholstery, splinter bar, stiff pole hitch equipment. Unique - conversion assembly to also accept deck/platform or top. 5th wheel is loose, need new kingpin prior to driving. Appraisal value: $33,000. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
Antique construction circa 1890. Original vehicle with high end restoration. Bedford wool upholstery, vinyl outer upholstery, removable panel, window shades, 6- beveled glass. Left rear lead spring is broken, needs fixed prior to driving. Appraisal value: $10,500. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for $65 to Jane Heart horse jewelry. Can be used on their website or onsite at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for $200 to Rhonda Stark Designs. Can be used at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show or online.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for Tack Solutions in Phoenix, AZ!
Starting bid
This lot includes 10qty soaps. These are lard based handmade artisanal soaps with various scents and designs from Hogpodge Soap Co. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
This lot includes 10qty soaps. These are lard based handmade artisanal soaps with various scents and designs from Hogpodge Soap Co. Shipping not included.
Starting bid
Wood cutting board with laser engraved image of vegetables and silly saying. Pickup available at the Scottsdale show or pay shipping.
Starting bid
Like new Kincaid english saddle. Only ridden in a handful of times.
Starting bid
Leather patch baseball cap Riding Warehouse swag
Starting bid
Grooming kit from Riding Warehouse
Starting bid
Kensington grooming tote from Riding Warehouse
Starting bid
Marble coasters made from resin. Winner can pick up at the Scottsdale Show or pay shipping.
Starting bid
Marble coasters made from resin. Color may vary slightly in person. Winner can pick up at the Scottsdale Show or pay shipping.
Starting bid
Marble coasters made from resin. Color may vary slightly in person. Winner can pick up at the Scottsdale Show or pay shipping.
Starting bid
Marble coasters made from resin. Color may vary slightly in person. Winner can pick up at the Scottsdale Show or pay shipping.
Starting bid
Resin coasters. Color may vary slightly in person. Winner can pick up at the Scottsdale Show or pay shipping.
Starting bid
16oz acrylic Snowglobe tumbler with glitter in a suspended liquid solution. Can be picked up at the Scottsdale Show or shipped at additional cost.
Starting bid
Bright colored birds on 16oz acrylic Snowglobe tumbler with glitter in suspended liquid solution. May be picked up at the Scottsdale show or pay shipping.
Starting bid
Custom rhinestone shell jacket
Starting bid
Your choice of horse or donkey laser engraved set of 4 slate coasters
Starting bid
Custom model horse painted in likeness of your horse. Being custom it is not an immediate pickup item. Shipping is additional.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!