Gallop for the Green Golf Outing 2025

2 foursome teams (carts & lunch provided), recognition on a hole sign featuring your name and company logo, and featured prominently on all event materials. Also included: a special one-hour visit from LoveWay’s Nosey Neighbor, giving your entire team the chance to experience the powerful connection of the horse.
2 foursome teams (carts & lunch provided), recognition on a hole sign featuring your name and company logo, and featured prominently on all event materials. Also included: a special one-hour visit from LoveWay’s Nosey Neighbor, giving your entire team the chance to experience the powerful connection of the horse.
Bridle Sponsor
$5,000
2 foursome teams (carts & lunch included), and recognition on a hole sign featuring your name and company logo! Also included: a special one-hour visit from LoveWay’s Nosey Neighbor, giving your entire team the chance to experience the powerful connection of the horse.
2 foursome teams (carts & lunch included), and recognition on a hole sign featuring your name and company logo! Also included: a special one-hour visit from LoveWay’s Nosey Neighbor, giving your entire team the chance to experience the powerful connection of the horse.
Stirrup Sponsor
$2,000
1 foursome team with cart, lunch, and recognition on a hole sign featuring your name and company logo!
1 foursome team with cart, lunch, and recognition on a hole sign featuring your name and company logo!
Bit Sponsor
$1,250
1 foursome team with cart and lunch.
1 foursome team with cart and lunch.
Hole Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition on a hole sign featuring your name and company logo!
Recognition on a hole sign featuring your name and company logo!
Add a donation for LoveWay Incorporated
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