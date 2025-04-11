Gallop for the Green Golf Outing 2025

2 foursome teams (carts & lunch provided), recognition on a hole sign featuring your name and company logo, and featured prominently on all event materials. Also included: a special one-hour visit from LoveWay’s Nosey Neighbor, giving your entire team the chance to experience the powerful connection of the horse.

2 foursome teams (carts & lunch provided), recognition on a hole sign featuring your name and company logo, and featured prominently on all event materials. Also included: a special one-hour visit from LoveWay’s Nosey Neighbor, giving your entire team the chance to experience the powerful connection of the horse.

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