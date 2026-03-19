Gallop for the Green Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
Two foursome teams with carts, lunch included, company or name recognition on a tee sign and pin flag, and logo featured on pre-event marketing materials.
One foursome team with carts, lunch included, and company or name recognition on a tee sign.
One foursome team with carts, lunch included, and company or name recognition on a pin flag.
One foursome team with cart and lunch included.
Recognition on a tee sign featuring your name and company logo. This also includes the opportunity to network at your designated hole.
Recognition on a pin flag at designated hole.
$
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