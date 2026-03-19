LoveWay Incorporated

Hosted by

LoveWay Incorporated

About this event

Gallop for the Green Golf Outing 2026

56784 Co Rd 21

Bristol, IN 46507, USA

Premier Sponsor
$5,000

Two foursome teams with carts, lunch included, company or name recognition on a tee sign and pin flag, and logo featured on pre-event marketing materials.

Classic Sponsor
$2,000

One foursome team with carts, lunch included, and company or name recognition on a tee sign.

Signature Sponsor
$1,500

One foursome team with carts, lunch included, and company or name recognition on a pin flag.

Team Sponsor
$1,250

One foursome team with cart and lunch included.

Tee Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition on a tee sign featuring your name and company logo. This also includes the opportunity to network at your designated hole.

Pin Flag Sponsor
$500

Recognition on a pin flag at designated hole.

Add a donation for LoveWay Incorporated

$

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