Gals and Golf

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This is for individual registration not included in a gold or silver corporate sponsorship. Individual registration includes mimosa's, breakfast nibbles, lunch and (2) drink tickets for a great Friday afternoon.
Join us just for lunch at 12:00 - 2:00pm. We have limited spots for the clinic but would love to have you join us to socialize while we wrap up. Social lunch also includes (2) drink tickets.
Includes: logo on event invitation and signage, recognition on LinkedIn event promotion, opportunity to provide marketing materials and (1) Lunch Social ticket which includes lunch and (2) drink tickets
Bronze sponsorship benefits PLUS: Featured logo placement on signage, Opportunity to include branded items in swag bags, Enhanced LinkedIn recognition (tag + post mention) and (1) Individual Registrations
Silver and Bronze sponsorship benefits PLUS: Premium logo placement, opportunity to introduce your company during the event, Recognition as a key event partner and (2) Individual Registrations
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!