Galveston Beach Condo Stay Raffle

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About this raffle
Please write your name and phone number on your ticket before dropping into the container. Winner will be pulled at the end of the event. You do not need to be present to win. (Dates for the condo stay will be agreed upon by owner and winner)
Please write your name and phone number on your ticket before dropping into the container. Winner will be pulled at the end of the event. You do not need to be present to win. (Dates for the condo stay will be agreed upon by owner and winner)
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