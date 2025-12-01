Hosted by

Tomball Memorial Cheer Booster Club

About this raffle

Galveston Beach Condo Stay Raffle

One chance of winning
$25

Please write your name and phone number on your ticket before dropping into the container. Winner will be pulled at the end of the event. You do not need to be present to win. (Dates for the condo stay will be agreed upon by owner and winner)

5 Chances
$100

Please write your name and phone number on your ticket before dropping into the container. Winner will be pulled at the end of the event. You do not need to be present to win. (Dates for the condo stay will be agreed upon by owner and winner)

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