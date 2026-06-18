Toastmasters International

Offered by

Toastmasters International

About the memberships

Galveston Chamber Toastmasters Membership

Joining in October or April
$100

New Member Fee: $28.00

Monthly Dues: $72

Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.

Joining in November or May
$88

New Member Fee: $28.00

Monthly Dues: $60

Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.

Joining in December or June
$76

New Member Fee: $28.00

Monthly Dues: $48

Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.

Joining in January or July
$64

New Member Fee: $28.00

Monthly Dues: $36

Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.

Joining in February or August
$52

New Member Fee: $28.00

Monthly Dues: $24

Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.

Joining in March or September
$40

New Member Fee: $28.00

Monthly Dues: $12

Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.

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