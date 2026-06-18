Galveston Chamber Toastmasters Membership

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About the memberships
New Member Fee: $28.00
Monthly Dues: $72
Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.
New Member Fee: $28.00
Monthly Dues: $60
Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.
New Member Fee: $28.00
Monthly Dues: $48
Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.
New Member Fee: $28.00
Monthly Dues: $36
Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.
New Member Fee: $28.00
Monthly Dues: $24
Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.
New Member Fee: $28.00
Monthly Dues: $12
Note: You will be invoiced $72 for your 6-month renewal in March/September.
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