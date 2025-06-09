Galveston Community Police Foundation

Offered by

Galveston Community Police Foundation

About the memberships

Galveston Community Police Foundation Memberships 2025

Individual Annual Membership
$100

Valid until April 14, 2027

Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will receive two vehicle decals for the year.

Individual Lifetime Membership
$3,000

No expiration

Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will receive three vehicle decals indicating your support as a Lifetime Member. Individual Lifetime Members will also be named on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.

Corporate Membership
$2,500

Valid until April 14, 2027

Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will receive two window decals for the year.

Corporate Lifetime Membership
$25,000

No expiration

Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will receive window decals designating your business as a Lifetime Member. Corporate Lifetime Members will be recognized with a link on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.

Founding Bronze Membership
$5,000

No expiration

Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will be designated as a Founding Bronze Member on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.

Founding Silver Membership
$10,000

No expiration

Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will be designated as a Founding Silver Member on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.

Founding Gold Membership
$25,000

No expiration

Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will be designated as a Founding Gold Member on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.

Founding Platinum Membership
$50,000

No expiration

Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will be designated as a Founding Platinum Member on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.

Founding Diamond Membership
$75,000

No expiration

Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will be designated as a Founding Diamond Member on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.

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