Galveston Community Police Foundation Memberships 2025

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About the memberships
Valid until April 14, 2027
Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will receive two vehicle decals for the year.
No expiration
Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will receive three vehicle decals indicating your support as a Lifetime Member. Individual Lifetime Members will also be named on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.
Valid until April 14, 2027
Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will receive two window decals for the year.
No expiration
Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will receive window decals designating your business as a Lifetime Member. Corporate Lifetime Members will be recognized with a link on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.
No expiration
Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will be designated as a Founding Bronze Member on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.
No expiration
Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will be designated as a Founding Silver Member on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.
No expiration
Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will be designated as a Founding Gold Member on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.
No expiration
Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will be designated as a Founding Platinum Member on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.
No expiration
Your membership fees will help fund recruitment, equipment and training for the Galveston Police Department. You will be designated as a Founding Diamond Member on the Galveston Community Police Foundation website.
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