Galveston County Aggie Moms Club Silent Auction

Texas A&M University Galveston or make arrangements to meet up if local
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Jon hart clear wristlet "Lola" with "Howdy" monogram (perfect for game day), maroon grande bag with "Woop" monogram. Bottle of Texas A&M Aggies red wine. Total value $230.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Chicken & Pickle Brunch & Pickleball for 4. Includes 2 Adult, 2 Child Brunch Buffets with 1 hour court time valued at $150.00. Igloo 16 QT latitude roller cooler, with 2 pickle ball paddles, 4 balls & case and (2) Aggie BTHO of Breast Cancer towels. Total value $265.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 Top Golf GC, $25 Rudy's gift card, Rudy's BBQ Sauce, Rudy's T-shirt and a 3x5 Texas A&M Flag. Valued at $145
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Stainless collapsible slot grill with Aggie logo.
21 1/4"L x 12 1/2"W x 12"H - perfect for tailgating, camping or at the beach. Donated by Great Western Metals Value $350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
(2) $25 Gift Certificates to Tequila Rock, Galveston's local favorite downtown. Southbound Blanco Tequila Take the Journey Southbound and Rediscover Tequila with a premium, all-occasion spirit anyone can enjoy. Wooden server with ceramic bowl and 4 shot glasses. Total Value $103
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wicker basket with Scentsy Bubble warmer, (5) Wax Bars, (2) Scent Pods, (1) Room Spray, (3) Scent Circles, (5) wax sample cups. Value $124.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 Night Stay at Port Royal Ocean Resort in Port Aransas where Texas charm meets the Gulf in a stunning blend of relaxation and family adventure. Large tote to carry all of your beach essentials along with a $25 HEB gift card. Total value $1065.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Family Membership to the Houston Zoo with a 30 QT Igloo cooler. Big Blue Marble Academy donated (2) $25 gift certificates to Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack, a can of seasoning, allegator cup and small tote bag. Total Value $329
auctionV2.input.startingBid
(2) hour rental in an awesome 5-seater Replica Model T cart. (2) $25 gift certificates to The Shark Shack Beach Bar & Grill located on 24th Street in Galveston's Historic Strand District, just one block from the cruise ships. Also included in this gift basket is a super plush Aggie throw blanket. Total Value $195
auctionV2.input.startingBid
3 month membership at the Texas Gun Club valued at $300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 Voucher to The Grand Opera House, $50 Gift Card to Mama Teresa's and a Chart Nautical Metalworks ornament. This ornament was a limited edition made years ago for the TAMUG campus that our club sold. Total package value $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Houston Museum of Natural Science Family Membership for 2 adults and up to 4 kids valued at $125. Two $25 GC from Alan's Swamp Shack, donated by Big Blue Marble Academy and an Aggie storage bin. Total Value $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4-hour Eco-Art Kayak Adventure for Two, $50 Gift Card to Playground Patio Bar & Grill located on the Strand, two Aggie Koozies and a clear aggie tote for game day! $230 Value
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing