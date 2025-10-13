eventClosed

Galveston County Aggie Moms Club Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

Texas A&M University Galveston or make arrangements to meet up if local

Jon Hart & Aggie Wine Gift basket item
Jon Hart & Aggie Wine Gift basket
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Jon hart clear wristlet "Lola" with "Howdy" monogram (perfect for game day), maroon grande bag with "Woop" monogram. Bottle of Texas A&M Aggies red wine. Total value $230.00

Chicken & Pickle for 4, BTHO of Breast Cancer COOLER & more item
Chicken & Pickle for 4, BTHO of Breast Cancer COOLER & more
$120

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Chicken & Pickle Brunch & Pickleball for 4. Includes 2 Adult, 2 Child Brunch Buffets with 1 hour court time valued at $150.00. Igloo 16 QT latitude roller cooler, with 2 pickle ball paddles, 4 balls & case and (2) Aggie BTHO of Breast Cancer towels. Total value $265.00

Top Golf, Rudys BBQ Gift Basket item
Top Golf, Rudys BBQ Gift Basket
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50 Top Golf GC, $25 Rudy's gift card, Rudy's BBQ Sauce, Rudy's T-shirt and a 3x5 Texas A&M Flag. Valued at $145

Stainless collapsible slot grill item
Stainless collapsible slot grill item
Stainless collapsible slot grill item
Stainless collapsible slot grill
$175

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Stainless collapsible slot grill with Aggie logo.

21 1/4"L x 12 1/2"W x 12"H - perfect for tailgating, camping or at the beach. Donated by Great Western Metals Value $350

South Bound Tequila & Mexican Food! item
South Bound Tequila & Mexican Food!
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

(2) $25 Gift Certificates to Tequila Rock, Galveston's local favorite downtown. Southbound Blanco Tequila Take the Journey Southbound and Rediscover Tequila with a premium, all-occasion spirit anyone can enjoy. Wooden server with ceramic bowl and 4 shot glasses. Total Value $103

Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wicker basket with Scentsy Bubble warmer, (5) Wax Bars, (2) Scent Pods, (1) Room Spray, (3) Scent Circles, (5) wax sample cups. Value $124.00

2-Night Stay Port Royal Ocean Resort item
2-Night Stay Port Royal Ocean Resort
$450

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Night Stay at Port Royal Ocean Resort in Port Aransas where Texas charm meets the Gulf in a stunning blend of relaxation and family adventure. Large tote to carry all of your beach essentials along with a $25 HEB gift card. Total value $1065.00

Family Membership to The Houston Zoo with a 30 QT cooler item
Family Membership to The Houston Zoo with a 30 QT cooler
$175

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Family Membership to the Houston Zoo with a 30 QT Igloo cooler. Big Blue Marble Academy donated (2) $25 gift certificates to Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack, a can of seasoning, allegator cup and small tote bag. Total Value $329

Carriage Haus Rental with $50 Restaurant Gift Card item
Carriage Haus Rental with $50 Restaurant Gift Card
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

(2) hour rental in an awesome 5-seater Replica Model T cart. (2) $25 gift certificates to The Shark Shack Beach Bar & Grill located on 24th Street in Galveston's Historic Strand District, just one block from the cruise ships. Also included in this gift basket is a super plush Aggie throw blanket. Total Value $195

Texas Gun Club 3 Month Membership item
Texas Gun Club 3 Month Membership
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3 month membership at the Texas Gun Club valued at $300

The Grand Opera House Galveston item
The Grand Opera House Galveston
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$100 Voucher to The Grand Opera House, $50 Gift Card to Mama Teresa's and a Chart Nautical Metalworks ornament. This ornament was a limited edition made years ago for the TAMUG campus that our club sold. Total package value $200

Houston Museum of Natural Science Family Membership item
Houston Museum of Natural Science Family Membership
$85

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Houston Museum of Natural Science Family Membership for 2 adults and up to 4 kids valued at $125. Two $25 GC from Alan's Swamp Shack, donated by Big Blue Marble Academy and an Aggie storage bin. Total Value $200

4-hour Eco-Art Kayak Adventure for Two item
4-hour Eco-Art Kayak Adventure for Two
$95

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4-hour Eco-Art Kayak Adventure for Two, $50 Gift Card to Playground Patio Bar & Grill located on the Strand, two Aggie Koozies and a clear aggie tote for game day! $230 Value

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing