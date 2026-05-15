Temple Israel

Hosted by

Temple Israel

About this event

Mentalmania - Mark Stone show - in person sales

50 S Moss Rd

Winter Springs, FL 32708, USA

game chance
$5
beer
$4
wine
$4
soda
$3
water
$1
Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch with Sea Salt - 2.8 oz. bar item
Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch with Sea Salt - 2.8 oz. bar
$5

Delicious, and kosher, but NOT CERTIFIED FOR PESACH - Here's the bar to satisfy both your sweet and salty cravings, now made with non-dairy caramel. Crunchy caramel bits serve as the perfect complement to mouthwatering sea salt crystals and bring out the complex flavors of the smooth, fruity chocolate. Vegan, soy- and gluten-free.

Very Dark - 2.8 oz. bar item
Very Dark - 2.8 oz. bar
$5

This bar is a delicious and rich dark chocolate experience (71% cacao). Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.

Extreme Dark - 2.8 oz. bar item
Extreme Dark - 2.8 oz. bar
$5

This bar is a delicious and rich dark chocolate experience. (88% cacao). Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.

Dark chocolate mint crunch - 2.8 oz. bar item
Dark chocolate mint crunch - 2.8 oz. bar
$5

The crunchy mint chocolate experience you've been waiting for - an ideal balance of rich, dark chocolate (67% cacao) and light, refreshing mint. You'll love the delicate mint crunch in this bar, which provides a wonderful compliment to the creamy, deep chocolate. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.

Coconut milk - parve "milk" chocolate - 2.8 oz. bar item
Coconut milk - parve "milk" chocolate - 2.8 oz. bar
$5

A rich and creamy chocolate indulgence (55% cacao) that is made with coconut sugar and coconut milk instead of dairy, this bar offers heavy notes of caramel and toasted coconut, with just a little coconut tang. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.

Almond Sea Salt - 3.5 oz. bar item
Almond Sea Salt - 3.5 oz. bar
$6

Luxurious and satisfying, this whole almond and sea salt bar balances fudgy chocolate (55% cacao) with a handful of lightly toasted whole almonds and sea salt. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.

chocolate bar gift set item
chocolate bar gift set
$29

This set of six assorted, delicious bars will make a great gift - if you don't eat them all yourself. Includes Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch with Sea Salt, Very Dark, Extreme Dark, Dark Chocolate Mint Crunch, Coconut Milk - Parve "Milk" Chocolate, and Almond Sea Salt. Limited number available gift wrapped.

Dark chocolate minis - ten pieces item
Dark chocolate minis - ten pieces
$4.50

These delicious bites are about the size of a chocolate kiss. Rich, dark chocolate minis (55% cacao) are kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.

Chocolate chips - 55% cacao - 10 oz. bag item
Chocolate chips - 55% cacao - 10 oz. bag
$9

These delicious semi-sweet chocolate chips (55% cacao) check all of the boxes: organic, fairly traded and free of the 8 major allergens. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.

Temple Israel member - adult
$30
Temple Israel member -- thirteen years old and younger
$15
non-member - adult
$35
non-member - thirteen years old and younger
$20
Hillel student
$18
Mark Stone guest
$10
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