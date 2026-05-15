Mentalmania - Mark Stone show - in person sales

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Delicious, and kosher, but NOT CERTIFIED FOR PESACH - Here's the bar to satisfy both your sweet and salty cravings, now made with non-dairy caramel. Crunchy caramel bits serve as the perfect complement to mouthwatering sea salt crystals and bring out the complex flavors of the smooth, fruity chocolate. Vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
This bar is a delicious and rich dark chocolate experience (71% cacao). Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
This bar is a delicious and rich dark chocolate experience. (88% cacao). Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
The crunchy mint chocolate experience you've been waiting for - an ideal balance of rich, dark chocolate (67% cacao) and light, refreshing mint. You'll love the delicate mint crunch in this bar, which provides a wonderful compliment to the creamy, deep chocolate. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
A rich and creamy chocolate indulgence (55% cacao) that is made with coconut sugar and coconut milk instead of dairy, this bar offers heavy notes of caramel and toasted coconut, with just a little coconut tang. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
Luxurious and satisfying, this whole almond and sea salt bar balances fudgy chocolate (55% cacao) with a handful of lightly toasted whole almonds and sea salt. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
This set of six assorted, delicious bars will make a great gift - if you don't eat them all yourself. Includes Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch with Sea Salt, Very Dark, Extreme Dark, Dark Chocolate Mint Crunch, Coconut Milk - Parve "Milk" Chocolate, and Almond Sea Salt. Limited number available gift wrapped.
These delicious bites are about the size of a chocolate kiss. Rich, dark chocolate minis (55% cacao) are kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
These delicious semi-sweet chocolate chips (55% cacao) check all of the boxes: organic, fairly traded and free of the 8 major allergens. Kosher for Passover, vegan, soy- and gluten-free.
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