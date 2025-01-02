Game Changers 2025

RAFFLE TICKETS LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT – BOQUETE, PANAMA VALUED AT $4350 $165 per person/ night (based on double occupancy + tax/service) Award-winning 5-star boutique Inn boasting magnificent gardens, adventure walks, & breathtaking views Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Barú Volcano set against Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen TVs with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-Fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens. This Certificate provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued at $1,450 per room). All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person. (not day of arrival/departure) Government tax/ service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a suite category may do so for $50 per suite, per night, based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply, however, a minimum 7-night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, Some restrictions apply. The expiration date is a “Book By” date, not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates and the resort's normal cancellation policies are subject to change.

RAFFLE TICKETS LOS ESTABLOS BOUTIQUE RESORT – BOQUETE, PANAMA VALUED AT $4350 $165 per person/ night (based on double occupancy + tax/service) Award-winning 5-star boutique Inn boasting magnificent gardens, adventure walks, & breathtaking views Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Barú Volcano set against Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen TVs with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-Fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens. This Certificate provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued at $1,450 per room). All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person. (not day of arrival/departure) Government tax/ service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a suite category may do so for $50 per suite, per night, based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply, however, a minimum 7-night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, Some restrictions apply. The expiration date is a “Book By” date, not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates and the resort's normal cancellation policies are subject to change.

seeMoreDetailsMobile