GAME Changers Summer 2025 Payment Form

Week 5 (July 8-10): Health and Wellness Join us for an exciting week focused on health, wellness, and collective and self-care. Youth will have the opportunity to learn how to continue taking care of their mind, body, and soul. This week, we will be taking a field trip to Serendipity Yoga Studio and afterwards, getting ice cream at Dairy Queen on Tuesday, July 8th.

Week 5 (July 8-10): Health and Wellness Join us for an exciting week focused on health, wellness, and collective and self-care. Youth will have the opportunity to learn how to continue taking care of their mind, body, and soul. This week, we will be taking a field trip to Serendipity Yoga Studio and afterwards, getting ice cream at Dairy Queen on Tuesday, July 8th.

More details...