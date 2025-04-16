GAME Changers Summer 2025 Payment Form

Enroll your child for the full 8-week summer GAME Changers program and watch them thrive! With a different theme each week, including team building, STEM exploration, culinary adventures, wellness workshops, arts and culture, and more, your child will enjoy a diverse range of engaging activities all summer long. From making new friends to discovering new interests, this comprehensive program promises an unforgettable summer experience. Secure your child's spot for all 8 weeks now!
Week 1 (June 10th-12th)
Week 1 (June 10th-12th): Team Building Week
Join us for an exciting week focused on team building activities and exercises designed to strengthen bonds and develop teamwork skills. The highlight of the week is a thrilling Team Building Field Trip to Go Ape on Thursday, June 12th.
Week 2 (June 17th-19th)
Week 2 (June 17-19): Safety & Community Engagement
Join us for an exciting week focused on safety, community engagement and youth services! Youth will have the opportunity to learn, value, and participate in community service. This week, we will be volunteering at Bernie's Book Bank on Wednesday, June 18th.
Week 3 (June 24th-26th)
Week 3 (June 24-26): Music, Arts, and Culture
Join us for an exciting week focused on music, arts, culture, and history! Youth will have the opportunity to learn and appreciate various cultural expressions. This week, we will be taking a trip to the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on Wednesday, June 25th.
Week 4 (July 1st-3rd)
Week 4 (July 1-3): Culinary and Agriculture
Join us for an exciting week focused on culinary, nutrition, and agriculture. Youth will have the opportunity to learn about food systems, nutrition value, and farming practices. This week, we will be taking a field trip to Just Roots Farm on Wednesday, July 2nd.
Week 5 (July 8th-10th)
Week 5 (July 8-10): Health and Wellness
Join us for an exciting week focused on health, wellness, and collective and self-care. Youth will have the opportunity to learn how to continue taking care of their mind, body, and soul. This week, we will be taking a field trip to Serendipity Yoga Studio and afterwards, getting ice cream at Dairy Queen on Tuesday, July 8th.
Week 6 (July 15th-17th)
Week 6 (July 15-17): STEM
Join us for an exciting week focused on science, technology, engineering, and math. Youth will have the opportunity to engage in scientific inquiries and participate in interactive labs. This week, we will be taking a field trip to the Museum of Science and Industry on Thursday, July 17th.
Week 7 (July 22nd-24th)
Week 7 (July 22-24): Tech and Innovations
Join us for an exciting week focused on technology. Youth will have the opportunity to participate in the Flyover experience at Navy Pier, where they will learn more about Chicago in an immersive way. We will be taking a field trip to Navy Pier on Thursday, July 24th.
Week 8 (July 29th-31st)
Week 8 (July 29-31): Fun Week
Join us for an exciting week focused on joy, fun, and relaxation. Youth will have the opportunity to express their joys and experience a time outdoors. This week, we will be taking a field trip to Raging Waves Water Park on Thursday, July 31st.
