GAME Changers Summer 2026 Payment Form

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About this event
Enroll your child for the full 8-week summer GAME Changers program and watch them thrive! With a different theme each week, including team building, STEM exploration, culinary adventures, wellness workshops, arts and culture, and more, your child will enjoy a diverse range of engaging activities all summer long. From making new friends to discovering new interests, this comprehensive program promises an unforgettable summer experience. Secure your child's spot for all 8 weeks now!
Join us for an exciting week focused on team building activities and exercises designed to strengthen bonds and develop teamwork skills. The highlight of the week is a thrilling Team Building Field Trip to Scene 75 on Thursday, June 11th.
Community Engagement Week:
This week, students will continue developing their community-building skills by participating in service projects and activities. Field Trip to Chicago Food Depository
Music, Arts & Culture Week:
This week, students will learn and engage with various musical, artistic, and cultural expressions. Field Trip to Sneakerhead University
Tech & Innovation Week: This week, students will engage with advanced technology and creative activities regarding tech and digital systems. Field Trip to Minecraft Experience.
Culinary & Agriculture Week
This week, students will learn how to apply various culinary techniques, understand food systems, and practice healthy living. Field Trip to Chicago Botanic Garden.
STEM Exploration Week
This week, students will explore STEM concepts, fields, and experiences which impact our daily lives. Field Trip to iFLy Indoor Skydiving
Health & Wellness Week
This week, students will learn the importance of health and wellness and how to engage in holistic practices to sustain themselves and their communities. Field Trip to Raging Waves Water Park
Celebration Week
This week, we are celebrating our students for their participation and commitment with a week of fun and enjoyable experiences!
Field Trip to Six Flags Great America
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!