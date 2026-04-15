GAME Changers Summer 2026 Payment Form

Enroll your child for the full 8-week summer GAME Changers program and watch them thrive! With a different theme each week, including team building, STEM exploration, culinary adventures, wellness workshops, arts and culture, and more, your child will enjoy a diverse range of engaging activities all summer long. From making new friends to discovering new interests, this comprehensive program promises an unforgettable summer experience. Secure your child's spot for all 8 weeks now!