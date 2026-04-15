You Matter 2

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You Matter 2

About this event

GAME Changers Summer 2026 Payment Form

2218 Hutchison Rd

Flossmoor, IL 60422, USA

All 8 Weeks Registration
$450

Enroll your child for the full 8-week summer GAME Changers program and watch them thrive! With a different theme each week, including team building, STEM exploration, culinary adventures, wellness workshops, arts and culture, and more, your child will enjoy a diverse range of engaging activities all summer long. From making new friends to discovering new interests, this comprehensive program promises an unforgettable summer experience. Secure your child's spot for all 8 weeks now!

Week 1 (June 9th-11th)
$80

Join us for an exciting week focused on team building activities and exercises designed to strengthen bonds and develop teamwork skills. The highlight of the week is a thrilling Team Building Field Trip to Scene 75 on Thursday, June 11th.

Week 2 (June 16th-18th)
$80

Community Engagement Week:

This week, students will continue developing their  community-building skills by participating in service projects and activities. Field Trip to Chicago Food Depository

Week 3 (June 23rd-25th)
$80

Music, Arts & Culture Week:

This week, students will learn and engage with various musical, artistic, and cultural expressions. Field Trip to Sneakerhead University

Week 4 (June 30th - July 2nd)
$80

Tech & Innovation Week: This week, students will engage with advanced technology and creative activities regarding tech and digital systems. Field Trip to Minecraft Experience.

Week 5 (July 7th-9th)
$80

Culinary & Agriculture Week

This week, students will learn how to apply various culinary techniques, understand food systems, and practice healthy living. Field Trip to Chicago Botanic Garden.

Week 6 (July 14th-16th)
$80

STEM Exploration Week

This week, students will explore STEM concepts, fields, and experiences which impact our daily lives. Field Trip to iFLy Indoor Skydiving

Week 7 (July 21st-23rd)
$80

Health & Wellness Week

This week, students will learn the importance of health and wellness and how to engage in holistic practices to sustain themselves and their communities. Field Trip to Raging Waves Water Park

Week 8 (July 28th-30th)
$80

Celebration Week

This week, we are celebrating our students for their participation and commitment with a week of fun and enjoyable experiences!


Field Trip to Six Flags Great America

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