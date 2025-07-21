Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities, dinner and auction bidding activities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
o Event Remarks: Invitation to provide brief remarks during the live auction
o Exclusive Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials, plus opportunity to
place branded items on every table
o Premier Placement: Logo on event signage
o Prominent Website & Social Media Presence: Name and logo featured in
multiple posts across social media platforms and highlighted on website both
before & after event
o Event Tickets: One 8-person table near auction stage
o Event Program: Name and logo in event program
o Press Release: Name and logo in 2 printed event advertisement
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
o Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials
o Prominent Placement: Logo on event signage
o Prominent Website & Social Media Presence: Name and logo featured in
multiple posts across social media platforms and highlighted on website both
before & after event
o Event Tickets: 6 event tickets
o Event Program: Name and logo in event program
o Press Release: Name and logo in press releases and marketing material
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
o Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials
o Website & Social Media Presence: Shout-out on event website and social
media
o Event Tickets: 4 event tickets
o Event Program: Name and logo in event program
o Press Release: Name and logo in 2 printed event advertisements
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
o Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials
o Social Media: Shout-out on event social media
o Event Tickets: 1 event ticket
o Event Program: Name in event program
o Press Release: Name and logo in 2 printed event advertisements
Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities, dinner and auction bidding activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!