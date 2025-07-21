Rotary Club of Cereal City Sunrise

Rotary Club of Cereal City Sunrise

Game Day

318 Country Club Dr

Battle Creek, MI 49015, USA

Special Fan Admission/Bidder Ticket
$60

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities, dinner and auction bidding activities.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.


o Event Remarks: Invitation to provide brief remarks during the live auction

o Exclusive Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials, plus opportunity to

place branded items on every table

o Premier Placement: Logo on event signage

o Prominent Website & Social Media Presence: Name and logo featured in

multiple posts across social media platforms and highlighted on website both

before & after event

o Event Tickets: One 8-person table near auction stage

o Event Program: Name and logo in event program

o Press Release: Name and logo in 2 printed event advertisement

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.


o Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials

o Prominent Placement: Logo on event signage

o Prominent Website & Social Media Presence: Name and logo featured in

multiple posts across social media platforms and highlighted on website both

before & after event

o Event Tickets: 6 event tickets

o Event Program: Name and logo in event program

o Press Release: Name and logo in press releases and marketing material

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.


o Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials

o Website & Social Media Presence: Shout-out on event website and social

media

o Event Tickets: 4 event tickets

o Event Program: Name and logo in event program

o Press Release: Name and logo in 2 printed event advertisements

Bronze Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.


o Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials

o Social Media: Shout-out on event social media

o Event Tickets: 1 event ticket

o Event Program: Name in event program

o Press Release: Name and logo in 2 printed event advertisements

Friend of Rotary
$100

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities, dinner and auction bidding activities.

