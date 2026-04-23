Game Day Glam

About this shop
Take your game day (and every day) up a notch with these custom Century Panthers Lacrosse tumblers. Featuring a sleek navy finish with chemical-etched Panthers branding, these are built to last and perfect for the sidelines, school, or on the go.
Each tumbler includes:
These are a limited release from last season, so once they’re gone, they’re gone!
Show your Panther pride with a little sparkle 🐾 These lightweight, handmade earrings feature the Century “C” logo set in a glitter finish - silver on the front and navy on the back. Each pair is unique and perfect for game day, school spirit, or everyday wear.
The drop ranges from 1 3/4" for the circles/triangles to 2 1/2" for the bigger diamonds. The resin and vinyl are the same material as the backpack nametags.
Show your Panther pride with a little sparkle 🐾 These lightweight, handmade earrings feature the Century “C” logo set in a glitter finish - silver on the front and navy on the back. Each pair is unique and perfect for game day, school spirit, or everyday wear.
The drop ranges from 1 3/4" for the circles/triangles to 2 1/2" for the bigger diamonds. The resin and vinyl are the same material as the backpack nametags.
Show your Panther pride with a little sparkle 🐾 These lightweight, handmade earrings feature the Century “C” logo set in a glitter finish - silver on the front and navy on the back. Each pair is unique and perfect for game day, school spirit, or everyday wear.
The drop ranges from 1 3/4" for the circles/triangles to 2 1/2" for the bigger diamonds. The resin and vinyl are the same material as the backpack nametags.
Show your Panther pride with a little sparkle 🐾 These lightweight, handmade earrings feature the Century “C” logo set in a glitter finish - silver on the front and navy on the back. Each pair is unique and perfect for game day, school spirit, or everyday wear.
The drop ranges from 1 3/4" for the circles/triangles to 2 1/2" for the bigger diamonds. The resin and vinyl are the same material as the backpack nametags.
Show your Panther pride with a little sparkle 🐾 These lightweight, handmade earrings feature the Century “C” logo set in a glitter finish - silver on the front and navy on the back. Each pair is unique and perfect for game day, school spirit, or everyday wear.
The drop ranges from 1 3/4" for the circles/triangles to 2 1/2" for the bigger diamonds. The resin and vinyl are the same material as the backpack nametags.
Show your Panther pride with a little sparkle 🐾 These lightweight, handmade earrings feature the Century “C” logo set in a glitter finish - silver on the front and navy on the back. Each pair is unique and perfect for game day, school spirit, or everyday wear.
The drop ranges from 1 3/4" for the circles/triangles to 2 1/2" for the bigger diamonds. The resin and vinyl are the same material as the backpack nametags.
Do you want to rep your favorite player's jersey number or something just a little different than the Century C logo? Maybe your kid is headed to college in the fall and you want to support your future Flyer, Catamount or Boilermaker. We'll work with you on a design.
The drop ranges from 1 3/4" for the circles/triangles to 2 1/2" for the bigger diamonds. The resin and vinyl are the same material as the backpack nametags.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!