South Grand Prairie Chey-Anne Dance Team Booster Club

Offered by

South Grand Prairie Chey-Anne Dance Team Booster Club

About this shop

Game Day Meals

Game 1 - 8/28 - Panda Express
$10

Bowl w/choice of entree and side. No drink.

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Game 2 - 9/4 - Chick Fil A
$10

Choose between an Original Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or Nuggets. All boxes come with chips and a cookie. No drink.

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Game 3 - 9/11 - Jersey Mikes
$13

Small lunchbox w/choice of meat. All boxes come with chips and a cookie. No drink. (all sandwiches will come plain).

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Game 4 - 9/25 - Raising Canes
$11

Choose between the 3 Finger Combo (drink, fries, toast, Cane's sauce) or The Sandwich Combo (drink, fries). - Drink will be a bottled water.

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Game 5 - 10/2 - Panda Express
$10

Bowl w/choice of entree and side. No drink.

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Game 6 - 10/8 - Chick Fil A
$10

Choose between an Original Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or Nuggets. All boxes come with chips and a cookie. No drink.

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Game 7 - 10/16 - Jersey Mikes
$13

Small lunchbox w/choice of meat. All boxes come with chips and a cookie. No drink. (all sandwiches will come plain).

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Game 8 - 10/23 - Raising Canes
$11

Choose between the 3 Finger Combo (drink, fries, toast, Cane's sauce) or The Sandwich Combo (drink, fries). - Drink will be a bottled water.

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Game 9 - 10/30 - Panda Express
$10

Bowl w/choice of entree and side. No drink.

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Game 10 - 11/6 - Chick Fil A
$10

Choose between an Original Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or Nuggets. All boxes come with chips and a cookie. No drink.

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