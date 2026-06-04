Game Day Meals

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Bowl w/choice of entree and side. No drink.
Choose between an Original Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or Nuggets. All boxes come with chips and a cookie. No drink.
Small lunchbox w/choice of meat. All boxes come with chips and a cookie. No drink. (all sandwiches will come plain).
Choose between the 3 Finger Combo (drink, fries, toast, Cane's sauce) or The Sandwich Combo (drink, fries). - Drink will be a bottled water.
Bowl w/choice of entree and side. No drink.
Choose between an Original Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or Nuggets. All boxes come with chips and a cookie. No drink.
Small lunchbox w/choice of meat. All boxes come with chips and a cookie. No drink. (all sandwiches will come plain).
Choose between the 3 Finger Combo (drink, fries, toast, Cane's sauce) or The Sandwich Combo (drink, fries). - Drink will be a bottled water.
Bowl w/choice of entree and side. No drink.
Choose between an Original Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or Nuggets. All boxes come with chips and a cookie. No drink.
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