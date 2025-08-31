✨TGIF Platter✨

2361 Church St

Sanford, FL 32771, USA

TGIF Platter
$20

Includes meatballs glazed in a mouthwatering sauce. Queso dip with a cheesy blend loaded with ground beef and spices. Served with crispy tortilla chips. Marquetta’s famous recipe, seafood pasta loaded with shrimp and crab. (4) Buffalo wings saucy, and full of flavor. (2) Deli sliders packed with deli meats, cheese, and love.

Pound Cake
$4

A Southern favorite golden, buttery, and melt-in-your-mouth. Full of southern comfort in every bite

Carrot Cake
$4

Moist and hearty, made with carrots, warm spices, and finished with a creamy frosting that tastes like home.

