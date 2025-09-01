Hosted by

Game Day With Passion: Texans Ticket Raffle

Touchdown Ticket-Texans vs.Titans (Single Ticket)
$10

🎟 Single Ticket – $10

One entry into the raffle for a pair of tickets to Texans vs. Titans on Sept. 28, 2025 (12:00 PM at NRG Stadium).

Touchdown Ticket-Texans vs.Titans (3 Tickets Bundle)
$25

🔥 3 Tickets Bundle – $25

Three entries into the raffle (save $5!). Increase your chances of winning a pair of Texans vs. Titans tickets.


Touchdown Ticket-Texans vs.Titans (7 Tickets Bundle)
$50

💥 7 Tickets Bundle – $50

Seven entries into the raffle (best value!). Give yourself more shots at winning Texans vs. Titans tickets.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!