GAME FOR ALL! FvH Month of Action

About this event
Participation Waiver – KOT, Philly Falcons & Starfinder
I understand that participation in soccer and Starfinder activities involves inherent risks. I voluntarily assume all risks and release KOT], its staff, volunteers, and partners from any liability for injuries, damages, or losses related to my participation.
I agree to follow all event rules and policies.
Participation Waiver – KOT, Philly Falcons & Starfinder
I understand that participation in soccer and Starfinder activities involves inherent risks. I voluntarily assume all risks and release KOT], its staff, volunteers, and partners from any liability for injuries, damages, or losses related to my participation.
I agree to follow all event rules and policies.
Participation Waiver – KOT, Philly Falcons & Starfinder
As a free agent your team will be responsible to cover the referee fees of the event.
I understand that participation in soccer and Starfinder activities involves inherent risks. I voluntarily assume all risks and release KOT], its staff, volunteers, and partners from any liability for injuries, damages, or losses related to my participation.
I agree to follow all event rules and policies.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!