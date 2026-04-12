Spades Tournament and Game Night

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About this event
Access to board games, dominoes, and various card games. This ticket does not include entry into the Spades Tournament.
Live DJ, light bites, and one complimentary drink ticket included with admission. A cash bar will also be available.
Single Entry into the Spades Tournament (list partner name in the comment section, partner must also pay the entry fee.)
Access to board games, dominoes, and various card games.
Live DJ, light bites, and one complimentary drink ticket included with admission. A cash bar will also be available.
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