Game Night Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with this luxurious candle-inspired collection, filled with fragrances, soothing skincare, and exclusive beauty experiences. Perfect for a cozy night in, a relaxing reset, or gifting someone special.
Included Items:
Estimated Value: $616
Starting Bid: $100
Bid Increments: $10
Starting bid
Celebrate spring with this festive baking basket, filled with everything you need to create sweet treats. Includes Easter towels, baking utensils, cupcake filters, sprinkles, and molds, plus two $50 Winston’s gift cards and a $20 Georges Liquor gift card for extra fun and indulgence. Perfect for family baking, holiday hosting, or gifting.
Included Items:
Estimated Value: $220
Starting Bid: $40
Bid Increments: $10
Starting bid
Celebrate love and creativity with craft supplies, Valentine’s baking items, and indulgent treats. Includes a bottle of wine, $50 MaM Massage Spa gift card, and a $50 Winston’s Restaurant gift card—perfect for pampering, baking, or gifting.
Included Items:
Estimated Value: $350
Starting Bid: $70
Bid Increments: $10
Starting bid
Stay fit, have fun, and refresh your mind and body with personal training, yoga, and a belly dancing class, plus a 30-minute headshot session. Includes water bottles and gift cards for convenience and self-care—perfect for balancing fitness, relaxation, and everyday life.
Included Items:
Estimated Value: $500
Starting Bid: $70
Bid Increments: $10
Starting bid
Enjoy Chicken and Pickle and four Science Museum tickets for a day of delicious eats and hands-on exploration—perfect for family or friends.
Included Items:
Estimated Value: $200
Starting Bid: $50
Bid Increments: $10
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious mix of relaxation and pampering. This artisan box includes a book cover holder, lifetime book club romance novel membership, and indulgent teas, plus a $30 spa gift card and $275 Hydrafacial for ultimate self-care. Enjoy aromatic oils, herbal soaps, luxe hair products, a cozy candle, fragrances, lotions, and more—perfect for unwinding, gifting, or treating yourself.
Estimated Value: $440
Starting Bid: $75
Bid Increments: $10
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!