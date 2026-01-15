Hosted by

Oklahoma Hospitality Club
Game Night Auction

100 Park Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102, USA

Blissful Beauty item
Blissful Beauty
Pamper yourself with this luxurious candle-inspired collection, filled with fragrances, soothing skincare, and exclusive beauty experiences. Perfect for a cozy night in, a relaxing reset, or gifting someone special.

Included Items:

  • 2 Bath & Body Works products
  • Bag of DryBar goodies (includes $100 blowout gift card, hair ties, product sample)
  • Bath Sorbet Candle
  • 2 Soap Bars
  • 1 Lotion Bar
  • 1 Hand Lotion
  • 1 Creme Lotion
  • $15 Gift Card
  • 1 Free Mary Kay Product
  • 5 Dermaplane Facial Sessions

Bid Increments: $10

Springtime Sprinkle & Bake Box item
Springtime Sprinkle & Bake Box
Celebrate spring with this festive baking basket, filled with everything you need to create sweet treats. Includes Easter towels, baking utensils, cupcake filters, sprinkles, and molds, plus two $50 Winston’s gift cards and a $20 Georges Liquor gift card for extra fun and indulgence. Perfect for family baking, holiday hosting, or gifting.


Included Items:

  • Easter Towels
  • Baking Utensils
  • Large Cupcake Filters
  • Small Cupcake Filters
  • Sprinkles
  • Easter Molds
  • 2 $50 Winston’s Gift Cards
  • $20 Georges Liquor Gift Card

Bid Increments: $10

Cupid’s Craft & Treat Basket item
Cupid’s Craft & Treat Basket
Celebrate love and creativity with craft supplies, Valentine’s baking items, and indulgent treats. Includes a bottle of wine, $50 MaM Massage Spa gift card, and a $50 Winston’s Restaurant gift card—perfect for pampering, baking, or gifting.


Included Items:

  • Wine Bottle
  • Stampin’ Up Card Making Boxes
  • Valentine’s Day Baking Items
  • $50 MaM Massage Spa Gift Card
  • $50 Winston’s Restaurant Gift Card

Bid Increments: $10

Mind, Body & Home Harmony item
Mind, Body & Home Harmony
Stay fit, have fun, and refresh your mind and body with personal training, yoga, and a belly dancing class, plus a 30-minute headshot session. Includes water bottles and gift cards for convenience and self-care—perfect for balancing fitness, relaxation, and everyday life.

Included Items:

  • 2 Water Bottles
  • $150 Yoga Gift Card
  • $495 Personal Trainer Sessions
  • $75 Belly Dancing Gift Card
  • 30-Minute Headshot Session

Bid Increments: $10

The Ultimate Day Out item
The Ultimate Day Out
Enjoy Chicken and Pickle and four Science Museum tickets for a day of delicious eats and hands-on exploration—perfect for family or friends.

Included Items:

  • 4 Science Museum Tickets
  • 60 Minutes Free Court Time
  • Free Paddle & Ball Rentals (for up to 4 people)
  • 2 Free Appetizers

Bid Increments: $10

Curated Comforts & Creations item
Curated Comforts & Creations
Indulge in a luxurious mix of relaxation and pampering. This artisan box includes a book cover holder, lifetime book club romance novel membership, and indulgent teas, plus a $30 spa gift card and $275 Hydrafacial for ultimate self-care. Enjoy aromatic oils, herbal soaps, luxe hair products, a cozy candle, fragrances, lotions, and more—perfect for unwinding, gifting, or treating yourself.

  • Book Keeper
  • Book Cover Holder
  • Lifetime Book Club Membership (Small Town Romance)
  • $30 Tequila Daisy Gift Card
  • $295 Timberluxe Hydrafacial
  • Box of Essential Oils & Soaps
  • Candle
  • Pair of Earrings


Bid Increments: $10

