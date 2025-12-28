Game of Corns - Spring 2026

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About this event
-(1) Team Entry
-(2) Minimum Players
-(3) Nights of Play
-One per Season
-Logo on Website Event Page
-Featured Scoreboard Logo at Event
-Option to Play as Sub (if needed)
-One per Night of Play (3 nights total)
-Dedicated & Exclusive Table at Event
-Distribute Collateral, SWAG, at Event.
-Host “Break Games”
-Bring Your Own Branded Boards to be Used All 3 Nights of Play
-Option to Play as Sub (if needed)
$
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