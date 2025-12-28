TechSmart for Seniors Inc.

Hosted by

TechSmart for Seniors Inc.

About this event

Game of Corns - Spring 2026

1144 Alpharetta St

Roswell, GA 30075, USA

Team Sponsor
$650

-(1) Team Entry

-(2) Minimum Players

-(3) Nights of Play

Scoreboard Sponsor
$350

-One per Season

-Logo on Website Event Page

-Featured Scoreboard Logo at Event

-Option to Play as Sub (if needed)

Spotlight Sponsor
$300

-One per Night of Play (3 nights total)

-Dedicated & Exclusive Table at Event

-Distribute Collateral, SWAG, at Event.

-Host “Break Games”

Board Sponsor
$100

-Bring Your Own Branded Boards to be Used All 3 Nights of Play

-Option to Play as Sub (if needed)

Add a donation for TechSmart for Seniors Inc.

$

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