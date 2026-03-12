GAME ON FOR EDUCATION

About this event
From Super Smash Bros to Just Dance, join the video game party of the year with high-energy fun and nonstop action. Enjoy a DJ-powered dance party, carnival games, glitter, tattoos, and photo ops—all included—plus food available for purchase and a chance to win a Nintendo Switch 2! All this to help power another year of learning, opportunity, and brighter futures for our Girls Rising school in Afghanistan. Prices will go up to $20 after early bird tickets sell out.
You can level up your admission with a $12 presale dinner ticket—choose pizza or a hot dog, plus chips and a drink. As a bonus, anyone who pre-buys dinner also gets a $5 treat at the event, like a Handel’s ice cream cup or a homemade goodie.
Pre-purchase as many raffle tickets as you’d like for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch 2. Your tickets will be ready for you at the event with your name already filled out—just drop them in and you’re entered to win. There will be other ways at the event to buy or win raffle tickets and each dollar donated goes directly to keeping this school open.
It costs only $365 to sponsor one girl for the entire year. As her sponsor your family would learn her name and story, receive updates, and even meet her on Zoom. We do this a few times a year, and it is truly life changing to see their faces and hear their excitement and growth.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!