Great Big Game Show Teen Night

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About this event
Please note that the $30 registration fee is exclusively for students who are currently registered members of You Matter 2 for the Spring 2026 semester (IGNITE & Expressions Unleashed). If you select this fee and your child is not a registered member, you will be required to pay the difference of $5, bringing the total fee to $35, or the ticket will be voided. To ensure eligibility for the member rate, please confirm your child’s registration status before completing this registration form. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
This fee allows non-members to join our Game Show Teen Night. Your registration includes admission ticket, transportation, and dinner.
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