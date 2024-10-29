The Teacher Workshop gives teachers and social impact trainers everything they need to conduct WorldPieces® game sessions for their students and colleagues. The program includes an overview of games as a learning tool, group management during game play, the key learnings of the World Pieces game, and a set of “playtime possibility” sheets to support pre- and post-game activities. The Teacher Workshop is a 3-hour in-person session that includes game play for audiences of 30 people or less. CTLE credits available.

