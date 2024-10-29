The Teacher Workshop gives teachers and social impact trainers everything they need to conduct WorldPieces® game sessions for their students and colleagues. The program includes an overview of games as a learning tool, group management during game play, the key learnings of the World Pieces game, and a set of “playtime possibility” sheets to support pre- and post-game activities. The Teacher Workshop is a 3-hour in-person session that includes game play for audiences of 30 people or less. CTLE credits available.
Classroom Mini Camp
$1,200
Give your students an exciting month of exploring environmental health in the context of the WorldPieces game. We offer three in-person sessions for 12 to 24 students. Each session includes a thematic question, 45 minutes of game play, group discussion, and additional real-world activities. Core learnings include an exploration of world resources, how everyday products affect world resources, and how collaboration and trade can be used to maintain global health. WorldPieces Activities are a fun way to supplement learnings in SEL, STEM, Socio-Economics, and Critical Thinking.
