GameDay Sponsorship

GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits:
Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram)
Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored
Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers
Your company name and logo listed in the Team Flyer, available at the home games
A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored
AND as an added Benefit for GOLD Level GAMEDAY SPONSORS ONLY:
A representative of your company may join the CNS Captains on the turf for the Game’s Coin Toss!
GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits:
Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram)
Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored
Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers
Your company name and logo listed in the Team Flyer, available at the home games
A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored
AND as an added Benefit for GOLD Level GAMEDAY SPONSORS ONLY:
A representative of your company may join the CNS Captains on the turf for the Game’s Coin Toss!
SILVER Level Sponsor
$250
GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits:
Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram)
Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored
Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers
Your company name and logo listed in the Team Flyer, available at the home games
A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored
GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits:
Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram)
Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored
Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers
Your company name and logo listed in the Team Flyer, available at the home games
A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored
Add a donation for CNS Girls Flag Football
$
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