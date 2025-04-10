CNS Girls Flag Football

Hosted by

CNS Girls Flag Football

About this event

GameDay Sponsorship

GOLD Level Sponsor
$300
GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits:  Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram)  Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored  Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers  Your company name and logo listed in the Team Flyer, available at the home games  A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored AND as an added Benefit for GOLD Level GAMEDAY SPONSORS ONLY:  A representative of your company may join the CNS Captains on the turf for the Game’s Coin Toss!
SILVER Level Sponsor
$250
GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits:  Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram)  Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored  Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers  Your company name and logo listed in the Team Flyer, available at the home games  A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored
Add a donation for CNS Girls Flag Football

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!