GameDay Sponsorship

GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits:  Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram)  Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored  Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers  Your company name and logo listed in the Team Flyer, available at the home games  A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored AND as an added Benefit for GOLD Level GAMEDAY SPONSORS ONLY:  A representative of your company may join the CNS Captains on the turf for the Game’s Coin Toss!

GameDay Sponsors receive the following benefits:  Social Media shout-outs and recognition as a GAMEDAY Sponsor with a team graphic and your logo on it (Facebook and Instagram)  Your Logo on the Scoreboard during the Home Game being sponsored  Your company announced as the GAMEDAY Sponsor by game announcers  Your company name and logo listed in the Team Flyer, available at the home games  A banner (if provided by sponsor) can be displayed on the fence for the home game being sponsored AND as an added Benefit for GOLD Level GAMEDAY SPONSORS ONLY:  A representative of your company may join the CNS Captains on the turf for the Game’s Coin Toss!

More details...