Gamers for Wellness / GTA V: FiveM / Early Bird

Permanent name listed on our FiveM website as an Early Bird Supporter.
Special “Early Bird” Discord role.
Access to the Early Bird Discord category, an exclusive space for our first supporters.
Priority queue access for the first month.
Early Bird Advocate Tier
$50
Permanent name listed on our FiveM website as an Early Bird Advocate.
Special “Early Bird” Discord role.
Access to the Early Bird Discord category.
Priority queue access for the first 3 months.
In-game Jewel Lockbox (Very Rare) and Diamond Key (a $15 value/Very Rare Rarity).
Exclusive previews of upcoming features and developments.
Your name will be added to the in-game Early Bird Wall.
Early Bird Champion Tier
$75
Name listed on our FiveM website as an Early Bird Champion.
Special “Early Bird” Discord role.
Access to the Early Bird Discord category.
Priority queue access for the first 6 months.
Exclusive previews of upcoming features and developments.
In-game Black Market Lockbox (Epic) and Underworld Key (a $20 value/Epic Rarity).
A custom in-game vehicle license plate, free of charge.
Your name will be added to the in-game Early Bird Wall.
Early Bird Legend Tier
$110
Name listed on our FiveM website as an Early Bird Legend.
Special “Early Bird” Discord role.
Access to the Early Bird Discord category.
Priority queue access for the first year.
Exclusive previews of upcoming features and developments.
An in-game Explosives Lockbox (Legendary) and Underworld key (a $25 value/Legendary Rarity).
3 custom in-game vehicle license plates, free of charge.
Your name will be added to the in-game Early Bird Wall.
Receive the Enus Paragon R.
