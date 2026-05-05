Swim 1922 Water Safety Clinic hosted by Gamma Beta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

To ensure a safe and high-quality experience, registration will close once capacity is reached. All participants must have completed registration and required waivers on file prior to participation. Please register for ONLY ONE (1) Group block as space is limited.

Parent & Guardian Participation

Parents/guardians are required to remain onsite during the clinic and will participate in a 45-minute Water Safety Education Session while children are engaged in swim instruction. This session will provide important information about:

Active water supervision

Drowning prevention

Safe swim practices

Supporting children in and around water environments

Please provide the most current contact information (name, phone number, and email address) during registration. This information will only be used to communicate event details and updates and will not be shared with outside organizations.





Please Note: Two signed waivers will be required for all child participants. Waivers will be provided at the event check-in table on Saturday, June 27, 2026.