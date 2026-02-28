Gamma Chi Chapter Payment

Gamma Chi Chapter Payment

Gamma Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc- Member Payments

Regular Member
$375
Life Member
$215
Senior Member
$360
Senior Life Member
$200
Senior Past Supreme Basileus
$200
Partial Dues Payment
Pay what you can
Reactivating Members for "Now"
$400

After June 1st of current Sorority year to be active “now”

Reactivating Member for "Next Sorority Year"
$375

January 1st-May 31st
for “next Sorority year”

Transferring (Active) Beta in Transition
$88

Transferring “in transition/active” June 1st- May 31st in FIRST Year after graduation Only

Beta in full year of transferring to Gamma Chi
$375

Beta who has now been active in Grad chapter
for 1 year

50/50 Ante
Pay what you can
Green Envelope Donation
$25
Regional Chi Day of Giving Fundraiser
$19.32
Bling Badge (with Chrysanthemum) item
Bling Badge (with Chrysanthemum)
$25
Bling Badge (with Emblem) item
Bling Badge (with Emblem)
$25

