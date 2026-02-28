Gamma Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc- Member Payments
Senior Past Supreme Basileus
$200
Reactivating Members for "Now"
$400
After June 1st of current Sorority year to be active “now”
Reactivating Member for "Next Sorority Year"
$375
January 1st-May 31st
Transferring (Active) Beta in Transition
$88
Transferring “in transition/active” June 1st- May 31st in FIRST Year after graduation Only
Beta in full year of transferring to Gamma Chi
$375
Beta who has now been active in Grad chapter
Green Envelope Donation
$25
Regional Chi Day of Giving Fundraiser
$19.32
Bling Badge (with Chrysanthemum)
$25
Bling Badge (with Emblem)
$25
