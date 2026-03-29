Gamma Chi Chapter Payment

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Gamma Chi Chapter Payment

About the memberships

Gamma Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated- Reactivation of Membership

Reactivating Membership
$400

No expiration

Reactivating after June 1st to become active “now” in the current Sorority year.

  • Must contact Basileus to complete reactivation
Reactivating Membership (Graduate Member)
$375

No expiration

Reactivating anytime between June 1st-May 31st to become active the next Sorority year”.

  • Deadline is before May 1st or subject to late fees.
  • Must contact Basileus to complete reactivation
Reactivating Membership (Senior Member)
$360

No expiration

Reactivating anytime between June 1st-May 31st to become active the next Sorority year”.

  • Deadline is before May 1st or subject to late fees.
  • Must contact Basileus to complete reactivation
Partial Annual Dues Payment for Reactivating Members
Pay what you can

No expiration

Installment dues payments for transferring/reactivating into Gamma Chi. **These payments go toward the "upcoming Sorority year" (June 1st-May 31st)

  • Must be paid in full before May 1st or subject to late fees.
  • $375 is the total due for Regular Members
  • $360 is the total due for Senior Members (age 65 and older)
  • Must contact the Basileus about reactivation to complete the process

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