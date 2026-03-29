Gamma Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated- Reactivation of Membership

Installment dues payments for transferring/reactivating into Gamma Chi. **These payments go toward the "upcoming Sorority year" (June 1st-May 31st)

Must be paid in full before May 1st or subject to late fees.

$375 is the total due for Regular Members

$360 is the total due for Senior Members (age 65 and older)

Must contact the Basileus about reactivation to complete the process