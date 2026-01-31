Gamma Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated- Transferring Member Dues

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About the memberships
No expiration
Transferring “financially active” into Gamma Chi June 1st- December 31st of the current Sorority year.
No expiration
Transferring “financially active” into Gamma Chi January 1st- May 31st of the current Sorority year.
No expiration
Transferring “financially Inactive” into Gamma Chi after June 1st to become active “now” in the current Sorority year.
No expiration
Transferring “financially inactive” into Gamma Chi to become “active June 1st-May 31st in the next Sorority year”.
No expiration
Select this option if you are a Beta member who did not transfer to a Graduate Chapter within the first year after you graduated.
AND
You are looking to become active June 1st-May 31st of the "upcoming" Sorority Year.
No expiration
Select this option if you are a Beta member who did not transfer to a Graduate Chapter within the first year after you graduated.
AND
You are looking to become active "now-May 31st of the current Sorority Year"
No expiration
Select this option if you are a Beta in your first year after graduating, and you are financially active in the Beta chapter.
No expiration
Installment dues payments for transferring/reactivating into Gamma Chi. **These payments go toward the "upcoming Sorority year" (June 1st-May 31st)
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