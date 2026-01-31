Gamma Chi Chapter Payment

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Gamma Chi Chapter Payment

About the memberships

Gamma Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated- Transferring Member Dues

Transferring (Active) Graduate Member
$200

No expiration

Transferring “financially active” into Gamma Chi June 1st- December 31st of the current Sorority year.

Transferring (Active) Graduate Member
$125

No expiration

Transferring “financially active” into Gamma Chi January 1st- May 31st of the current Sorority year.

Transferring (Inactive) Graduate Member
$400

No expiration

Transferring “financially Inactive” into Gamma Chi after June 1st to become active “now” in the current Sorority year.

Transferring (Inactive) Graduate Member
$375

No expiration

Transferring “financially inactive” into Gamma Chi to become “active June 1st-May 31st in the next Sorority year”.

  • Deadline is before May 1st or subject to late fees.
Transferring (Inactive) Beta Member
$375

No expiration

Select this option if you are a Beta member who did not transfer to a Graduate Chapter within the first year after you graduated.

AND

You are looking to become active June 1st-May 31st of the "upcoming" Sorority Year.

  • Deadline is before May 1st or subject to late fees.
Transferring (Inactive) Beta Member
$400

No expiration

Select this option if you are a Beta member who did not transfer to a Graduate Chapter within the first year after you graduated.

AND

You are looking to become active "now-May 31st of the current Sorority Year"

Transferring (Active) Beta in Transition
$88

No expiration

Select this option if you are a Beta in your first year after graduating, and you are financially active in the Beta chapter.

  • Transferring to Gamma Chi with "active" status June 1st- May 31st in FIRST Year after graduation Only
  • Dues will be applied to the upcoming Sorority year.
  • Deadline to pay is May 1st or subject to late fees
Partial Annual Dues Payment for (Transferring/Reactivating)
Pay what you can

No expiration

Installment dues payments for transferring/reactivating into Gamma Chi. **These payments go toward the "upcoming Sorority year" (June 1st-May 31st)

  • Must be paid in full before May 1st or subject to late fees.
  • $375 is the total due for all graduate and Beta members (with the exception of Betas in transition)
  • $88 is the total due for Betas in transition (active in Beta chapter And within the first year after graduating)

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