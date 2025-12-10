Gamma Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated

Gamma Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated

Sponsor Package in Support of Gamma Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated

Platinum Sponsor Package
$5,000

Gamma Chi Signature Events:

Annual Scholarship and Awards Event

~Souvenir Journal Ad (front/back inside cover – if available or Full-Page Ad

~Logo on event marketing materials

~Logo on social media post

~One complimentary table to the luncheon

~Display of your organization’s banner

~Vendor Table for materials or products for sale


-AND-

   

Education and Community Service Events

~Annual Health Fair Vendor Table / Presenter

~Educational program presenter

~Logo on event marketing materials and press release

~Logo on social media post

Gold Sponsor Package #1
$2,500

Annual Scholarship and Awards Event

~Souvenir Journal Ad (Full-Page Ad)

~Logo on event marketing materials

~Logo on social media post

~Four complimentary tickets to the luncheon

~Vendor Table for materials or products for sale

Gold Sponsor Package #2
$2,500

Education and Community Service Events

~Annual Health Fair Vendor/Presenter Table

~Logo on event marketing materials and press release

~Logo on social media post

Silver Sponsor Package #1
$1,500

Annual Scholarship and Awards Event

~Souvenir Journal (Half Page Ad)

~Logo on social media post

~Two complimentary tickets to the luncheon

Silver Sponsor Package #2
$1,500

Education and Community Service Events

~Annual Health Fair Vendor Table

~Logo on social media post

Bronze Sponsor Package #1
$1,000

Annual Scholarship and Awards Event

~Souvenir Journal Half Page Ad

Bronze Sponsor Package #2
$1,000

Education and Community Service Events

~Annual Health Fair Vendor Table

