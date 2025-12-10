Sponsor Package in Support of Gamma Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated

Offered by
Gamma Chi Signature Events:
Annual Scholarship and Awards Event
~Souvenir Journal Ad (front/back inside cover – if available or Full-Page Ad
~Logo on event marketing materials
~Logo on social media post
~One complimentary table to the luncheon
~Display of your organization’s banner
~Vendor Table for materials or products for sale
-AND-
Education and Community Service Events
~Annual Health Fair Vendor Table / Presenter
~Educational program presenter
~Logo on event marketing materials and press release
~Logo on social media post
Annual Scholarship and Awards Event
~Souvenir Journal Ad (Full-Page Ad)
~Logo on event marketing materials
~Logo on social media post
~Four complimentary tickets to the luncheon
~Vendor Table for materials or products for sale
Education and Community Service Events
~Annual Health Fair Vendor/Presenter Table
~Logo on event marketing materials and press release
~Logo on social media post
Annual Scholarship and Awards Event
~Souvenir Journal (Half Page Ad)
~Logo on social media post
~Two complimentary tickets to the luncheon
Education and Community Service Events
~Annual Health Fair Vendor Table
~Logo on social media post
Annual Scholarship and Awards Event
~Souvenir Journal Half Page Ad
Education and Community Service Events
~Annual Health Fair Vendor Table
$
