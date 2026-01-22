Gamma Court Lambda Beta Alpha Military Sorority Inc's Roomantic Vibes Getaway!!

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About this raffle
A romantic getaway for two featuring a beautifully styled room, an intimate dinner, and sweet, loving décor designed to set the perfect mood for connection, relaxation, and unforgettable moments.
A romantic getaway for two featuring a beautifully styled room, an intimate dinner, and sweet, loving décor designed to set the perfect mood for connection, relaxation, and unforgettable moments.
A romantic getaway for two featuring a beautifully styled room, an intimate dinner, and sweet, loving décor designed to set the perfect mood for connection, relaxation, and unforgettable moments.
A romantic getaway for two featuring a beautifully styled room, an intimate dinner, and sweet, loving décor designed to set the perfect mood for connection, relaxation, and unforgettable moments.
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