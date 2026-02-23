Gdc Education Leadership And Scholarship Foundation

Hosted by

Gdc Education Leadership And Scholarship Foundation

About this event

Gamma Delta Chapter's New Member Celebration - Spring 2026

8088 Recreation Rd

Richmond, VA 23231, USA

Private Ceremony ONLY 10:15AM - 12:00PM
Free

This ticket is exclusively for Sorors of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Lunch is NOT included. Attire for the event is all white. Please arrive at 10:15AM, doors will be locked at 10:29AM.

Private Ceremony, Public Celebration & Lunch 10:15AM-3:00PM
$35

This ticket is exclusively for Sorors of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Lunch IS included. Attire for the event is all white. Please arrive at 10:15 AM, doors will be locked at 10:29AM.

Public Celebration & Lunch 1:00PM - 3:00PM
$35

This ticket grants access to the public ceremony AND includes lunch following the event. Please do not arrive before 12:45PM.

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