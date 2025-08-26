Gamma Delta Omega Chapter Dues

Chapter and National Dues (Monthly)
$42

Renews monthly

Pay $200 chapter and $300 national dues over the course of 12 installments. ($500/12 = $41.67). It will be automatically drafted on the same day each month.


*Start by February 2026 to pay for 2027 Dues

Chapter and National Life Member Dues (Monthly)
$22

Renews monthly

Pay $200 chapter and $55 national Life Member dues over the course of 12 installments. ($255/12 = $21.25). It will be automatically drafted on the same day each month.


*Start by February 2026 to pay for 2027 Dues

Chapter and National Dues (One-Time)
$500

Renews yearly on: January 15

Pay $200 chapter and $300 national dues

Chapter and National Life Member Dues (One-Time)
$255

Renews yearly on: January 15

Pay $200 chapter and $55 national Life Member dues

Add a donation for Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!