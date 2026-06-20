A smiling woman in a green shirt and yellow blazer stands in the foreground against a yellow background with a calendar and sorority information.

Hosted by

Gamma Eta Eta Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc

About this event

Gamma Eta Eta Chapter Annual Calendar Fundraiser

Felicia Alexander-Lott
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Consuela Blaizes
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Danielle Blaizes
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Myra Brunson
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Harriett Bryant
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Phyllis Carter-Goodman
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Alisha Carwise
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Marisha Devone
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Rhonda Edwards
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Mary Goodman
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Anita James
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

LaSandra Jones
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Beverly Lloyd
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Carrine Lott
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Tammy McDuffie
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Tiffany Melvin
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Deanna Peavy
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Sandra Richardson
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

Michaela Smith
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

TaNesha Underwood
Pay what you can

Choose a date(s) for the members' calendar and pay that amount. Ex, 15th day = $15

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