Gamma Eta Eta Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc's shop

Sizes available Small-XL **PRICE - INCLUDES SHIPPING** ***Pre-Sale - will ship between 30-45 days from order. ** Step into timeless elegance and showcase your sorority pride with our stunning green and yellow cardigan and skirt set. Perfectly tailored for a chic and sophisticated look, this set features a classic houndstooth pattern in vibrant green and yellow, making it a standout ensemble for any occasion. The cardigan sweater is thoughtfully embroidered with our sorority's emblem, adding a personalized touch of pride and elegance. The skirt offers a flattering fit, while the cardigan provides a cozy yet polished finish. Whether you're attending a chapter event, a formal gathering, or simply want to turn heads with your stylish flair, this set is sure to make a statement.
**PRICE - INCLUDES SHIPPING** ***Pre-Sale - will ship between 30-45 days from order. ** Elevate your everyday style with our Medium Embossed Yellow Tote Bag, a bold and sophisticated accessory crafted from premium vegan leather. This chic, vibrant tote is embossed with your Greek letters and the powerful motto "Service for Humanity," making it the perfect way to showcase both your Greek pride and commitment to making a difference. The sleek design features ample space for all your essentials, making it ideal for busy days, whether you're heading to class, the office, or an event. The sturdy yet lightweight construction ensures durability and long-lasting wear, while the bright yellow hue adds a pop of color to any outfit. Dimensions: 11 1/4", 15", 5". Strap 21", Handle 5 1/2"
**PRICE - INCLUDES SHIPPING** Add a touch of elegance and pride to your ensemble with our Greek Letter and Founding Year Pearl Brooch. This timeless accessory combines the beauty of classic pearls with a personalized nod to Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. This brooch makes a meaningful and stylish statement, offering a sophisticated and polished look that can be pinned to your jacket, scarf, or bag. Perfect for both formal occasions and everyday wear, this brooch is a stunning way to honor your sorority, while adding a touch of class to any outfit.
**PRICE - INCLUDES SHIPPING** ***Pre-Sale - will ship between 30-45 days from order. ** Stay stylish and cozy while showcasing your Chi Eta Phi pride with our premium Greek Letter Hat and Scarf Set. Designed with comfort and fashion in mind, this bold set features the Greek letters and founding year, representing your sorority. The soft, high-quality knit fabric keeps you warm through the winter months, whether you're heading to class, a chapter event, or just out for a casual day. The hat features a snug, comfortable fit, while the scarf provides added warmth and versatility. Perfect for layering with your favorite jacket or coat.
Accent your favorite t-shirt or sweater with this Chi Eta Phi Pearl Collar.
**PRICE - INCLUDES SHIPPING** Get ready for your community Juneteenth event with a special Chi Eta Phi T-Shirt.
**PRICE - INCLUDES SHIPPING** ***Pre-Sale - will ship between 30-45 days from order. ** Keep your drinks at the perfect temperature with our sleek and durable 12oz tumblers. Perfect for on-the-go professionals, these tumblers are designed to fit into your busy lifestyle while keeping your drinks hot or cold for hours.
**PRICE - INCLUDES SHIPPING** ***Pre-Sale - will ship between 30-45 days from order. ** Capture your thoughts, goals, and inspirations with our premium journals. Made with These journals are perfect for those who appreciate the art of writing. Whether you're taking notes, planning your next big project, or reflecting on your day, our journal provides a space for creativity, reflection, and ambition.
