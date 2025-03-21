Gamma Eta Eta Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc's shop

**PRICE - INCLUDES SHIPPING** ***Pre-Sale - will ship between 30-45 days from order. ** Elevate your everyday style with our Medium Embossed Yellow Tote Bag, a bold and sophisticated accessory crafted from premium vegan leather. This chic, vibrant tote is embossed with your Greek letters and the powerful motto "Service for Humanity," making it the perfect way to showcase both your Greek pride and commitment to making a difference. The sleek design features ample space for all your essentials, making it ideal for busy days, whether you're heading to class, the office, or an event. The sturdy yet lightweight construction ensures durability and long-lasting wear, while the bright yellow hue adds a pop of color to any outfit. Dimensions: 11 1/4", 15", 5". Strap 21", Handle 5 1/2"