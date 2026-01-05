Gamma Lambda Chapter – New Member Education Payment Portal

Offered by
About this shop
This required $50 New Member Application Fee must be paid for your application to be submitted and processed.
⚠️ Important:
This payment covers the remaining $400 balance of the New Member Education fee.
This option is only for candidates who have already paid the $50 New Member Application Fee and have been selected to continue in the New Member Education process. Paying this option means your New Member Education fee is paid in full.
⚠️ Important:
This payment covers Payment 1 toward the New Member Education fee and is required by your first meeting.
This option is only for candidates who have already paid the $50 New Member Application Fee and have been selected to continue in the New Member Education process.
After this payment, your remaining balance will be $250.
⚠️ Important:
This payment covers Payment 2, which is the remaining $250 balance of the New Member Education fee, which must be paid in full by your third meeting.
This option is only for candidates who have already paid the $50 New Member Application Fee and the $150 New Member Education Payment 1.
After submitting this payment, your New Member Education fee will be paid in full.
⚠️ Important:
This option is for candidates who need a flexible payment plan for the remaining $250 of the New Member Education fee, which must be paid in full by your third meeting.
This option is only for candidates who have already paid the $50 New Member Application Fee and the $150 New Member Education Payment 1.
You may use this option more than once until your remaining balance is fully paid.
⚠️ Important:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!