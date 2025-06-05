Gamma Phi's 100th Anniversary Gala Celebration

By making a partial payment, you are agreeing to sponsor a table for $2,250. You agree to pay 50% of the cost of the table now, which is $1,125. Additionally, by making this partial payment purchase, you are agreeing that the remaining balance of $1,125 will be paid in full by the due date of September 21, 2025 at 5pm. Please note that your table will not be secured for the Gala until all monies are paid.