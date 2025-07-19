St Louis Marathi Mandal (STLMM)

Hosted by

St Louis Marathi Mandal (STLMM)

About this event

STLMM Ganesh Festival 2025

727 Weidman Rd

Manchester, MO 63011, USA

STLMM Adult Member Admission
Free

Members access the event for free (2 Adults, 2 non adult kids only, if you have family membership). Only 1 member allowed for Single and Student Memberships.

STLMM Kid Member Admission
Free

Members access the event for free (2 Adults, 2 non adult kids only, if you have family membership). Not applicable for Single and Student Memberships.

Adult Non-Member
$20

You are welcome, even if you are not a member of the STLMM. Adult pricing applies to anyone aged 12 or older.

Kid Non-Memeber
$10

Your kids are welcome, even if you are not a member of the STLMM. Kids pricing applies to anyone in the age group of 3 to 12 years.

Add a donation for St Louis Marathi Mandal (STLMM)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!