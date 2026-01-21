GANAS Tech Expo 2026

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission
Must show school ID at registration.
Partner Ticket Bundle: 5 tickets for the price of 4 tickets.
(10) tickets included as part of an official GANAS Tech Expo sponsorship tier.
(7) tickets included as part of an official GANAS Tech Expo sponsorship tier.
(5) tickets included as part of an official GANAS Tech Expo sponsorship tier.
(3) tickets included as part of an official GANAS Tech Expo sponsorship tier.
Included as part of an official GANAS Tech Expo sponsorship tier.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!