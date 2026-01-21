Digital Leaders Now

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Digital Leaders Now

About this event

GANAS Tech Expo 2026

425 S Wabash Ave

Chicago, IL 60605, USA

General Admission
$50

General Admission

Student Ticket
$25

Must show school ID at registration.

Partner Ticket Bundle
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Partner Ticket Bundle: 5 tickets for the price of 4 tickets.

Premier Sponsor Ticket Bundle
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(10) tickets included as part of an official GANAS Tech Expo sponsorship tier.

Innovation Sponsor Ticket Bundle
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

(7) tickets included as part of an official GANAS Tech Expo sponsorship tier.

Catalyst Sponsor Ticket Bundle
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

(5) tickets included as part of an official GANAS Tech Expo sponsorship tier.

Champion Sponsor Ticket Bundle
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

(3) tickets included as part of an official GANAS Tech Expo sponsorship tier.

Friend Sponsor Ticket Bundle
$50

Included as part of an official GANAS Tech Expo sponsorship tier.

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