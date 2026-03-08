Ganges Blessed & Reiki Infused Mala

Pick your own color string for this custom mala set. The Rudraksha beads have been blessed by Swamiji (Swami Guruprasd) in the holy Ganga river in Rishikesh India. The beads will be infused with Reiki energy as they are strung by Swamini Chinmayee Devi.

A Rudraksha mala is a sacred necklace composed of seeds from the Elaeocarpus ganitrus tree , deeply revered in Hinduism for its spiritual, meditative, and healing properties. Often featuring 108+1 beads, it is used for chanting mantras (japa), promoting peace, and reducing stress, with each bead's unique "mukhi" (grooves) believed to offer distinct energies.