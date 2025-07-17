Gap Relief's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
777 Mathias Drive #A, Springdale, AR 72762
Hit the links while supporting our HELPERS!
Springdale Country Club is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Great golf. Great cause. Great way to show you care.
4 rounds of golf with cart included at Springdale Country Club. Expires 12/31/25
Fire up the grill while supporting our HELPERS!
This amazing BBQ basket is packed with Kinder's sauces, seasonings, 4& dips, plus grilling accessories and merchandise.
Kinder's is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Great grilling. Great support. Perfect way to show you care.
Stay cool on the go while supporting our HELPERS!
This perfect travel combo includes an 8QT Road Trip Personal Cooler (holds 12 cans, keeps cold 40+ hours) plus two 30oz Essential Tumblers with ceramic lining.
RTIC is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Adventure ready. Adventure support. Perfect way to show you care.
Includes: 8QT personal cooler + 2 ceramic-lined 30oz tumblers. Retail value $95.
Show your Hog pride while supporting our HELPERS!
Perry's Jewelry is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Razorback style. Community spirit. Perfect combination.
Custom Razorback necklace by Perry's Jewelry. Retail value $200.
Keep things fresh while supporting our HELPERS!
Elite Cleaners is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Professional care. Community support. Perfect partnership.
Shine bright while supporting our HELPERS!
Impressions is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Beautiful jewelry. Beautiful cause. Beautiful way to show you care.
$75 value
Look amazing while supporting our HELPERS!
Merle Norman is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Complete style. Complete support. Complete win.
Transform your space while supporting our HELPERS!
Abide Furniture is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Beautiful home. Beautiful cause. Beautiful way to show you care.
Rock unique style while supporting our HELPERS!
This one-of-a-kind piece features an Old Navy denim jacket beautifully transformed with decorative floral mesh panels and custom embellishments. A local artist, Andrea Jones, is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Sustainable fashion. Sustainable support. Perfect way to show you care.
Custom upcycled denim jacket with floral mesh panels and embellishments. One-of-a-kind piece. Size Large. Retail value $200.
Show off edgy style while supporting our HELPERS!
This striking black & silver vest features a Forever 21 base transformed with black mesh panels and stunning star embellishments. A local artist, Andrea Jones, is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Rock star style. Rock star support. Perfect way to show you care.
Custom upcycled denim vest with black mesh panels and star embellishments. One-of-a-kind piece. Retail value $95.
A huge thank you to Simply Done NWA for nourishing our HELPERS!
When our community servants are too busy serving others to cook, Simply Done delivers fresh, healthy meals right to their door From farm-to-fork ingredients and bi-weekly meal delivery to CSA boxes and catering, you're feeding those who serve our community.
Fresh meals. Fresh support. Simply Done NWA stands with our HELPERS!
Keep the whole family happy while supporting our HELPERS!
This amazing basket by Bayer is packed with creative fun and health essentials - chalk paints, slime, fuzzy notebook, Bluey backpack, paint markers, watercolor set, plus Afrin, Flintstones gummies, and Claritin.
Family fun. Family support. Perfect way to show you care.
Includes: Art supplies, Bluey backpack, health products & more in decorative basket. Retail value $165.
Keep your home spotless while supporting our HELPERS!
This comprehensive cleaning basket includes everything you need - AirWick fresheners with refills, Lysol spray, Resolve cleaners, Woolite, and more, all in a handy laundry basket.
Reckitt is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Clean home. Clean support. Perfect way to show you care.
Includes: Laundry basket, AirWick system & refills, Lysol, Resolve, Woolite & more cleaning essentials. Retail value $135.
Stay strong while supporting our HELPERS!
Reckitt is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Healthy bodies. Healthy cause. Healthy way to show you care.
Includes: Airborne immune support, Neuriva brain health, Move Free joint support, Mucinex products & more. Total value $140.
Unwind in comfort while supporting our HELPERS!
This thoughtfully curated basket features a unique tasseled throw blanket from a local boutique, Chinese money plant, bamboo massage roller, relaxing Epsom salts, devotional, and candle. Veza Experience is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Pure relaxation. Pure support. Perfect way to show you care.
Includes: Tasseled throw blanket, Chinese money plant, bamboo massage roller, Epsom salts, devotional & candle. Retail value $100.
Look adorable while supporting our HELPERS!
This charming red and white checked summer dress (size Large) brings classic style with a fresh twist. Merle Norman is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Red & white checked summer dress, size Large. Retail value $70.
Shine bright while supporting our HELPERS!
This stunning black denim jacket features sequin stars on the front and 4 sequin stars with chain tassels on the back - perfect for making a statement. Merle Norman is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Black denim jacket with sequin star embellishments and chain tassels. Retail value $100.
Add pastel perfection while supporting our HELPERS!
This beautiful button-up sweater (size Small) features soft blue, purple, and pink colors that bring charm to any outfit.
Merle Norman is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Pastel perfect. Perfect support. Perfect way to show you care.
Multi-colored button-up sweater by Gilli in blue, purple & pink pastels. Retail value $55.
Bring nature home while supporting our HELPERS!
This beautiful set features local waterfall scenes captured by a talented photographer and displayed in charming rustic frames. A local artist, Debby Price, is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Natural beauty. Natural support. Perfect way to show you care.
Set of framed waterfall photographs in rustic wooden frames. Retail value $40.
Escape to the coast while supporting our HELPERS!
This beautiful set features serene beach scenes captured by a talented photographer and displayed in charming rustic frames. A local artist, Debby Price, is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Set of framed beach photographs in rustic wooden frames. Retail value $40.
Bring nature home while supporting our HELPERS!
This beautiful set features local creek waterfall scenes captured by talented photographer Debby Price and displayed in charming rustic frames. A local artist is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Natural beauty. Natural support. Perfect way to show you care.
Set of framed creek waterfall photographs by Debby Price in rustic wooden frames. Retail value $60.
Escape to the coast while supporting our HELPERS!
This beautiful 3-piece set features serene beach scenes captured by talented photographer Debby Price. A local artist is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Coastal calm. Coastal support. Perfect way to show you care.
3-piece set of framed beach photographs by Debby Price. Retail value $60.
Add vibrant color while supporting our HELPERS!
This beautiful abstract art print brings a pop of color to any space with its bright, cheerful design.
Framed abstract reproduction print in vibrant colors. Retail value $30.
Cook with style while supporting our HELPERS!
These beautiful Pottery Barn mixing bowls bring quality and elegance to every kitchen task. Pottery Barn is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.
Quality kitchen. Quality support. Perfect way to show you care.
Pottery Barn mixing bowl set. Retail value $75.
Beautifully curated charcuterie basket provided by Misty Barnes Coldwell Banker.
$100 value
Beautiful seagull water color by local artist Marilyn Horn.
Valued $25
Beautiful, hand-crafted baby blankets by local artisan Marilyn Horn. $30 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!