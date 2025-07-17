Hosted by

Gap Relief

Gap Relief's Silent Auction

4 Rounds of Golf w/ Cart at Springdale Country Club item
$175

Starting bid

Hit the links while supporting our HELPERS!

Springdale Country Club is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Great golf. Great cause. Great way to show you care.

4 rounds of golf with cart included at Springdale Country Club. Expires 12/31/25

Kinder's BBQ Gift Basket - $125 Value item
Kinder's BBQ Gift Basket - $125 Value
$50

Starting bid

Fire up the grill while supporting our HELPERS!

This amazing BBQ basket is packed with Kinder's sauces, seasonings, 4& dips, plus grilling accessories and merchandise.

Kinder's is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.


Great grilling. Great support. Perfect way to show you care.

RTIC Road Trip Bundle - $95 Value item
RTIC Road Trip Bundle - $95 Value
$40

Starting bid

Stay cool on the go while supporting our HELPERS!

This perfect travel combo includes an 8QT Road Trip Personal Cooler (holds 12 cans, keeps cold 40+ hours) plus two 30oz Essential Tumblers with ceramic lining.

RTIC is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Adventure ready. Adventure support. Perfect way to show you care.

Includes: 8QT personal cooler + 2 ceramic-lined 30oz tumblers. Retail value $95.

Razorback Necklace by Perry's Jewelry ($200 value) item
Razorback Necklace by Perry's Jewelry ($200 value)
$85

Starting bid

Show your Hog pride while supporting our HELPERS!

Perry's Jewelry is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.


Razorback style. Community spirit. Perfect combination.


Custom Razorback necklace by Perry's Jewelry. Retail value $200.

Elite Cleaners $50 Gift Certificate item
$25

Starting bid

Keep things fresh while supporting our HELPERS!

Elite Cleaners is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Professional care. Community support. Perfect partnership.

Kendra Scott Necklace by Impressions item
$35

Starting bid

Shine bright while supporting our HELPERS!

Impressions is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.


Beautiful jewelry. Beautiful cause. Beautiful way to show you care.

$75 value

Merle Norman Gift Card- $25 Value item
$12

Starting bid

Look amazing while supporting our HELPERS!

Merle Norman is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.


Complete style. Complete support. Complete win.

Cowhide Rug by Abide Furniture ($200 value) item
Cowhide Rug by Abide Furniture ($200 value)
$85

Starting bid

Transform your space while supporting our HELPERS!

Abide Furniture is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.


Beautiful home. Beautiful cause. Beautiful way to show you care.

Custom Embellished Denim Jacket by Andrea Jones item
Custom Embellished Denim Jacket by Andrea Jones
$85

Starting bid

Rock unique style while supporting our HELPERS!


This one-of-a-kind piece features an Old Navy denim jacket beautifully transformed with decorative floral mesh panels and custom embellishments. A local artist, Andrea Jones, is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Sustainable fashion. Sustainable support. Perfect way to show you care.

Custom upcycled denim jacket with floral mesh panels and embellishments. One-of-a-kind piece. Size Large. Retail value $200.

Custom Embellished Denim Jacket by Andrea Jones
$40

Starting bid

Show off edgy style while supporting our HELPERS!

This striking black & silver vest features a Forever 21 base transformed with black mesh panels and stunning star embellishments. A local artist, Andrea Jones, is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Rock star style. Rock star support. Perfect way to show you care.

Custom upcycled denim vest with black mesh panels and star embellishments. One-of-a-kind piece. Retail value $95.

$100 Giftcard by Simply Done NWA
$50

Starting bid

A huge thank you to Simply Done NWA for nourishing our HELPERS!

When our community servants are too busy serving others to cook, Simply Done delivers fresh, healthy meals right to their door From farm-to-fork ingredients and bi-weekly meal delivery to CSA boxes and catering, you're feeding those who serve our community.

Fresh meals. Fresh support. Simply Done NWA stands with our HELPERS!

Kids & Family Gift Basket by Bayer ($160 value) item
Kids & Family Gift Basket by Bayer ($160 value)
$70

Starting bid

Keep the whole family happy while supporting our HELPERS!


This amazing basket by Bayer is packed with creative fun and health essentials - chalk paints, slime, fuzzy notebook, Bluey backpack, paint markers, watercolor set, plus Afrin, Flintstones gummies, and Claritin.


Family fun. Family support. Perfect way to show you care.


Includes: Art supplies, Bluey backpack, health products & more in decorative basket. Retail value $165.

Cleaning Essentials Basket by Reckitt item
Cleaning Essentials Basket by Reckitt
$55

Starting bid

Keep your home spotless while supporting our HELPERS!

This comprehensive cleaning basket includes everything you need - AirWick fresheners with refills, Lysol spray, Resolve cleaners, Woolite, and more, all in a handy laundry basket.

Reckitt is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.


Clean home. Clean support. Perfect way to show you care.


Includes: Laundry basket, AirWick system & refills, Lysol, Resolve, Woolite & more cleaning essentials. Retail value $135.

Wellness Basket ($130 Value) by Reckitt item
Wellness Basket ($130 Value) by Reckitt
$50

Starting bid

Stay strong while supporting our HELPERS!


Reckitt is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.


Healthy bodies. Healthy cause. Healthy way to show you care.


Includes: Airborne immune support, Neuriva brain health, Move Free joint support, Mucinex products & more. Total value $140.

Comfort Basket by Veza Experience ($100 value) item
Comfort Basket by Veza Experience ($100 value)
$45

Starting bid

Unwind in comfort while supporting our HELPERS!

This thoughtfully curated basket features a unique tasseled throw blanket from a local boutique, Chinese money plant, bamboo massage roller, relaxing Epsom salts, devotional, and candle. Veza Experience is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Pure relaxation. Pure support. Perfect way to show you care.

Includes: Tasseled throw blanket, Chinese money plant, bamboo massage roller, Epsom salts, devotional & candle. Retail value $100.

Red & White Checked Summer Dress by Merle Norman - $70 Value item
$30

Starting bid

Look adorable while supporting our HELPERS!

This charming red and white checked summer dress (size Large) brings classic style with a fresh twist. Merle Norman is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.


Red & white checked summer dress, size Large. Retail value $70.

Black Sequin Star Denim Jacket by Merle Norman - $100 Value item
Black Sequin Star Denim Jacket by Merle Norman - $100 Value
$45

Starting bid

Shine bright while supporting our HELPERS!

This stunning black denim jacket features sequin stars on the front and 4 sequin stars with chain tassels on the back - perfect for making a statement. Merle Norman is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.


Black denim jacket with sequin star embellishments and chain tassels. Retail value $100.

Multi-Colored Button-Up Sweater by Gilli - $55 Value item
$25

Starting bid

Add pastel perfection while supporting our HELPERS!

This beautiful button-up sweater (size Small) features soft blue, purple, and pink colors that bring charm to any outfit.

Merle Norman is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Pastel perfect. Perfect support. Perfect way to show you care.

Multi-colored button-up sweater by Gilli in blue, purple & pink pastels. Retail value $55.

2 Piece Wood Framed Waterfall Photography Set - $40 Value item
2 Piece Wood Framed Waterfall Photography Set - $40 Value
$18

Starting bid

Bring nature home while supporting our HELPERS!


This beautiful set features local waterfall scenes captured by a talented photographer and displayed in charming rustic frames. A local artist, Debby Price, is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Natural beauty. Natural support. Perfect way to show you care.

Set of framed waterfall photographs in rustic wooden frames. Retail value $40.

Wood Framed Beach Photography Set - $40 Value item
Wood Framed Beach Photography Set - $40 Value
$18

Starting bid

Escape to the coast while supporting our HELPERS!

This beautiful set features serene beach scenes captured by a talented photographer and displayed in charming rustic frames. A local artist, Debby Price, is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Set of framed beach photographs in rustic wooden frames. Retail value $40.

3 Piece Framed Nature Photography Set by Debby Price - $60 item
3 Piece Framed Nature Photography Set by Debby Price - $60
$25

Starting bid

Bring nature home while supporting our HELPERS!

This beautiful set features local creek waterfall scenes captured by talented photographer Debby Price and displayed in charming rustic frames. A local artist is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Natural beauty. Natural support. Perfect way to show you care.

Set of framed creek waterfall photographs by Debby Price in rustic wooden frames. Retail value $60.

3-Piece Beach Photography Set by Debby Price - $60 Value item
3-Piece Beach Photography Set by Debby Price - $60 Value
$25

Starting bid

Escape to the coast while supporting our HELPERS!

This beautiful 3-piece set features serene beach scenes captured by talented photographer Debby Price. A local artist is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Coastal calm. Coastal support. Perfect way to show you care.

3-piece set of framed beach photographs by Debby Price. Retail value $60.

Framed Abstract Art Print - $30 Value item
$12

Starting bid

Add vibrant color while supporting our HELPERS!


This beautiful abstract art print brings a pop of color to any space with its bright, cheerful design.


Framed abstract reproduction print in vibrant colors. Retail value $30.

Pottery Barn Mixing Bowls - $75 Value item
Pottery Barn Mixing Bowls - $75 Value
$35

Starting bid

Cook with style while supporting our HELPERS!

These beautiful Pottery Barn mixing bowls bring quality and elegance to every kitchen task. Pottery Barn is backing those who serve our community – and your bid shows you are too.

Quality kitchen. Quality support. Perfect way to show you care.

Pottery Barn mixing bowl set. Retail value $75.

Charcuterie Basket by Misty Barnes Coldwell Banker item
$40

Starting bid

Beautifully curated charcuterie basket provided by Misty Barnes Coldwell Banker.


$100 value

Custom Watercolor Painting valued at 25 item
$15

Starting bid

Beautiful seagull water color by local artist Marilyn Horn.


Valued $25

Hand-crocheted baby blankets valued at $30 item
$15

Starting bid

Beautiful, hand-crafted baby blankets by local artisan Marilyn Horn. $30 value

