Garba & Dandiya NIght

21400 Pathfinder Rd

Diamond Bar, CA 91765, USA

General Admission
$10

Includes Admission Only

Samosa
$5

2 pcs of fried pastry filled with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas

served with mildly spiced mint & cilantro and Tamarind/date dip

Cheese Pizza
$5

2 slices

Gulab Jamun
$2

2 pcs of Indian dessert made of soft, deep-fried dough balls that are soaked in a cardamom flavored syrup


Mango lassi
$3

Yogurt-based drink made by blending mangoes with yogurt and sugar


Indian Chai Tea
$2

Spiced tea blend made with black tea, milk, and a mix of spices


Bottled Water
$1

1 bottle

Hot Chips
$1

1 pack

Henna 7
$7

Get a beautiful Henna design. Simple

Henna 10
$10

Get a beautiful Henna design.A bit more intricate

Henna 15
$15

Get a beautiful Henna design. best of today’s designs

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing